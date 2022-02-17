Crypto Volatility? Worth It!

Note From Your Friendly Neighborhood Managing Editor: Jaclyn here! I’m jumping in and stealing today’s Bold Profits Daily! There’s an important opportunity I want you to know about before it’s too late. Yes, it’s volatile and it will take super Strong Hands. But I know you have them! And you can make this volatility your friend because it’s created incredible buy-in prices. If you’re ready to pass go and skip ahead, you can see the full story here. Or keep reading to see why we are #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) for crypto’s comeback in 2022!

The whole world of crypto is creating one of the biggest opportunities in America 2.0.

Currency 2.0.

No more collecting coins to fill up our piggy banks. (Mine will be added to my bookshelf for a nostalgic decoration. No more threat of breaking him open. 😊)

As the future unfolds, we’ll have digital wallets to hold our cryptos. And plenty to fill them…

There are now more than 5,000 little-known “altcoins” in circulation.

In the cryptoverse, the opportunities just keep growing!

Here’s my hot take: volatility in crypto = worth it. If you want big gains over time, it’s just part of the process.

I could throw some impressive stats at you, but I love to take a look at the incredible stories of REAL Main Street investors. (Do you have one? You can send it my way by emailing us at BoldProfits@BanyanHill.com.)

Here’s one of my favorite Strong Hands crypto stories!

Erik F. borrowed $1,000 from his grandmother when he was just 11 years old. It was 2011 and bitcoin was worth $12. His brothers helped him invest. At the end of 2013, bitcoin hit $1,200.

And Erik made a fortune!

By January 2015, he had his own education company. When it was time to sell, he was given the choice of accepting $100,000 or 300 bitcoins.

He took the bitcoins.

WOW! I wish I had that kind of courage and strength to hold at 11! My grandparents would have been thrilled!

But as Paul always says, it’s never too late to change your life. And with his and Ian’s predictions, that could be small potatoes compared to how big the cryptoverse could be. All you have to do is take the leap.

“Secret Weapon” for Trading Crypto

Everyone needs to understand this: Cryptos are as speculative as it gets.

You most definitely need Strong Hands. The market can be volatile — like it is now. And you’ll have to ride the lows as well as celebrate the highs.

I checked in with Ian to see if he’s still #BOP and holding Strong Hands for crypto.

The short answer: YES!

In fact, he uses a three-point crypto checklist to determine which altcoins have the potential to run up:

The last one I call “my secret weapon.” I haven’t seen anyone talk about it. And you can’t find a single hit on Google.

I’m confident it will help me find the best altcoins during the coming crypto comeback for my Crypto Flash Trader readers.

From everything I hear from Paul and Ian, all signs point to crypto having bottomed out.

Now, we’ll be ready for a huge surge of growth!

Check out Ian’s crypto trading strategy before midnight ET tonight … and make the most of a volatile market’s low prices.

Live long and prosper,

Jaclyn Frakes-Jones

Your Friendly Neighborhood Managing Editor, Bold Profits Confidential

BONUS: 3 Cryptos Ian’s Watching in 2022

Did you miss my Market Talk YouTube debut? Because Ian dropped some exciting crypto updates including three cryptos he’s watching.

Check it out — Ian’s reveal starts at 10:24:

If that got you pumped for crypto investing, watch this for details about an awesome trading opportunity.