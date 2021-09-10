Crypto Mini-Crash & Your Bitcoin Holdings

On September 7, bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador.

This is truly awesome news — and makes one of Paul’s 2021 predictions a reality!

However, we saw a temporary crypto mini-crash as a result.

But don’t be discouraged! This was a classic “buy on the rumor, sell on the news” situation.

That’s when you need to remember to keep Strong Hands. Other countries are already looking to bitcoin as a new world currency.

And as you know, I’m holding Strong Hands on my $350K by next June bitcoin prediction.

There’s massive growth ahead — even beyond bitcoin in the whole crypto world. It has massive appeal for forward-looking investors.

Bottom line: Stay #BOP and see how you can invest in America 2.0’s “parabolic move” in crypto:

Crypto Opportunities Beyond Bitcoin $350K

I’m not sweating the bitcoin dip.

I mean, people called us crazy when we said bitcoin would hit $50,000. It was trading for $10,000 then. And it made it to $50K six months later.

They trolled Paul when he predicted bitcoin would become a legal tender for a country. And now El Salvador has forged the path.

People will always be skeptical when it comes to change.

But if you can look past all that stuff … that’s what makes you a speculator. The cryptoverse opportunity is going to be huge.

It goes far beyond bitcoin…

Double-digit moves are happening every day in the crypto market. And triple-digit moves are happening every week.

We gave you a preview of what’s coming in today’s IanCast. For the full story, click here.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader