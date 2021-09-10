 be_ixf;ym_202109 d_10; ct_50

Select Page

Crypto Mini-Crash & Your Bitcoin Holdings

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Sep 10, 2021 | , ,

1 minute, 23 second read

Crypto Mini-Crash & Your Bitcoin Holdings

On September 7, bitcoin became legal tender in El Salvador.

This is truly awesome news — and makes one of Paul’s 2021 predictions a reality!

However, we saw a temporary crypto mini-crash as a result.

But don’t be discouraged! This was a classic “buy on the rumor, sell on the news” situation.

That’s when you need to remember to keep Strong Hands. Other countries are already looking to bitcoin as a new world currency.

And as you know, I’m holding Strong Hands on my $350K by next June bitcoin prediction.

There’s massive growth ahead — even beyond bitcoin in the whole crypto world. It has massive appeal for forward-looking investors.

Bottom line: Stay #BOP and see how you can invest in America 2.0’s “parabolic move” in crypto:

Crypto Opportunities Beyond Bitcoin $350K

I’m not sweating the bitcoin dip.

I mean, people called us crazy when we said bitcoin would hit $50,000. It was trading for $10,000 then. And it made it to $50K six months later.

They trolled Paul when he predicted bitcoin would become a legal tender for a country. And now El Salvador has forged the path.

People will always be skeptical when it comes to change.

But if you can look past all that stuff … that’s what makes you a speculator. The cryptoverse opportunity is going to be huge.

It goes far beyond bitcoin…

Double-digit moves are happening every day in the crypto market. And triple-digit moves are happening every week.

We gave you a preview of what’s coming in today’s IanCast. For the full story, click here.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

Recommended For You

el salvador adopts bitcoin

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Day Is the Future of Money

renewables ways to profit

Renewables Resurgence? 4 Plays to Profit

Share This