Crypto Flash Crash — What About BTC?

Bitcoin (BTC) hit amazing new highs. And then we saw a mini crypto flash crash…

The smaller, newer altcoins experienced a major sell-off.

Has anything changed? No!

We’re still #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) on crypto and BTC ($350K here we come!).

This is pretty typical behavior and actually signals a big bull run ahead for the cryptoverse.

See, bitcoin is the leader of the pack. It tends to break out first. The others stay flat or fall before following along.

We believe the crypto Strong Hands are going to win in America 2.0. I have a strategy for these altcoins and more coming in the cryptoverse.

Check out more about the crypto market through DeFi (decentralized finance), the FUDland for growth stocks and what we think about Elon’s Tesla tweets:

Ian Forecast: Bitcoin $350K in the next one to two years. For us, a “flash crash” for an American 2.0 asset means irresistible buy-in prices. See our crypto trading strategy for only the Strongest of Hands.



Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader