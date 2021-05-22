Paul took to Twitter with a vital message: Our time cometh!

Listen. Stocks will never rise or fall in a straight line. That’s so important, we want to say it again.

BUT your Strong Hands will prevail and that’s how you make the big gains in the stock market.

some of you may think that the markets offer stress free returns, or 100% guaranteed results. maybe our marketing makes you believe that. sorry. it's untrue. the markets swing. they overshoot, they undershoot. still long term, it's a solid way to build big wealth. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) May 12, 2021

But Paul also had this to say:

just between us, personally i believe we're going to crush it second half of 2021. the pain of going thru this is going to be 1000% worth it. i know because it's happened in my own accounts after similar setups. our time cometh. stay strong. be #BOP — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) May 19, 2021

That’s why it’s more important than ever to hold Strong Hands throughout 2021 — the gains will likely come to those who wait.

We’re bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) and ready to crush it with you!

Get Ready… Big Gains Ahead

Here’s how you can bolster your portfolio for the light at the end of the volatility tunnel:

