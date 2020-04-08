Nothing Will Stop This AI Revolution: Your No. 1 America 2.0 Way In

Story Highlights:

The global artificial intelligence (AI) market is about to surge higher to $309 billion by 2025.

Paul Mampilly’s view on one of the greatest America 2.0 investments in modern times .

. The best way to buy into the booming AI market today.

In recent weeks a change has been happening on U.S. roadways.

Fewer cars.

Nearly 97% of Americans are under the COVID-19 stay-at-home order. I know I’m saving on gas and working on about three weeks to the gallon!

And there’s one major industry that’s also getting an unexpected boost from this: the auto insurance industry.

With fewer drivers on the road, several auto insurance companies are reporting massive declines in claims.

Major insurers like Allstate Corp. reportedly pays out over $1 billion per month in auto insurance claims.

Because claims have now dropped by over 80% per month, it’s passing some of the savings to customers.

Across major industries the coronavirus crisis is changing the status quo.

And right now, one of our mega trends — artificial intelligence — is going to give the auto insurance industry an America 2.0 upgrade.

This is creating a new vehicle for us to profit from the AI revolution. And I have the best way for you to buy into it now before it soars and takes the auto insurance industry to new highs.

How Artificial Intelligence Is Transforming Car Insurance

We interact with artificial intelligence every day.

Every time we send an email, post to social media, use mobile banking, stream music or shop online … some form of AI is part of that transaction.

Over time, we have become accustomed to it. It’s now second nature and integral in our daily lives.

And the massive insurance industry will fully embrace AI over the coming years.

According to the Insurance Information Institute, there are nearly 6,000 insurance companies in the U.S.

Overall, the U.S. insurance industry net premiums written totaled $1.2 trillion in 2018.

It’s a big industry. And it’s on the brink of big changes.

Already, many insurance companies use monitoring devices to learn about your driving habits.

These devices are small plug-ins that connect to your vehicle. They capture and score your driving habits.

Ultimately, they’re created to reward good driving behavior.

After a set amount of monitored driving time, usually 90 days, good driving behavior translates into lower insurance rates. And, of course, the opposite is true if the device captures poor driving habits.

But soon, the insurance industry is set to move beyond these devices.

America 2.0 and the Insurance Industry

A recent McKinsey & Company report offers a futuristic view of the insurance industry.

It states that the industry is on the verge of a technology-driven shift.

The winners of this shift will have new products, modern processes and lower costs.

The report states:

Most important, carriers that adopt a mindset focused on creating opportunities from disruptive technologies — instead of viewing them as a threat to their current business — will thrive in the insurance industry in 2030.

The report shows that AI will help customers resolve their issues faster. In many cases, the process of underwriting insurance will just take a few seconds.

The applications of AI in the auto insurance industry are endless.

The technology will help auto insurers offer better pricing, faster customized claim handling and effective fraud detection.

No. 1 Investment Today for the AI Revolution

This COVID-19 crisis is accelerating technology and change. AI is an America 2.0 market that’s poised to lead the charge not just in the insurance industry but across multiple markets.

It’s one of the reasons Paul believes that AI technology is one of the single greatest investments in modern history. He sees big companies piling money into this space, for the single goal of pushing this technology forward.

That’s why he looks for the best ways to invest in this mega trend before it rockets up higher. And he’s found a great little-known company to start. You can watch him explain it all here.

Our bullish stance with the AI market is supported by this latest projection.

According to Grand View Research, the global artificial intelligence market is projected to reach $309 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 46.2%:

AI and the America 2.0 technology that propels it, is all part of the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

It’s shining brightly on the horizon and it behooves forward-looking investors to be part of this change.

A promising way to play the disruptive AI technology revolution is with the exchange-traded fund The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (Nasdaq: BOTZ).

BOTZ, which is now trading at a discount, gives you:

Access to companies at the forefront of AI innovation. Exposure to global stocks along the full value chain of AI industries, across sectors and geographies. Long-term growth with access to companies that can shape the global economic future.

And if you haven’t had a chance to see Paul’s take on the AI revolution, you can watch it here.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing