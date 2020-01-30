Coronavirus “Cure” Reveals 300%-Plus Gains Opportunity

Story Highlights:

Ebola. SARS. Bird flu. And now the coronavirus.

Every few years, a scary new outbreak transfixes the media and frightens the bejeezus out of every one.

But there’s a hidden story behind this outbreak that the major media are missing.

As you read this, something new is being developed behind the scenes to contain, combat and control viral outbreaks like the coronavirus.

It uses precision medicine techniques that decode and target the underlying genetic makeup of the coronavirus. And unlike existing antiviral drugs, which merely treat the symptoms of the infection, these new medical approaches kill it at the cellular level.

Earlier this week, Paul Mampilly told you Chinese officials are working with genetics researchers to decode the genetic blueprint of the virus to develop a vaccine, treatment or even a “cure” based on that DNA sequencing.

Today, I’m going to tell you why that’s not only great news from a public health perspective, but also an astonishing example of the huge opportunity unfolding now in precision medicine. This is all part of what Paul calls America 2.0 — the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Precision Medicine Breakthrough Ushers in 300%-Plus Gains

The new precision medicine technique that some experts say could be a coronavirus cure is something you’ve probably never heard of — RNA therapy.

But trust me: You will hear more about it in the coming weeks, with the coronavirus in the news.

It’s like a second cousin to the more well-known gene therapy approaches that are remaking the nation’s health care system with personalized techniques that target a patient’s unique genetic makeup.

One biotech company, Moderna Inc., is working with U.S. government health agencies to develop an RNA therapy vaccine for the current strain of the coronavirus.

The market here is poised for massive growth.

Research firm Grand View Research reports the global market for RNA therapy was $1.02 billion in 2017, but will grow at a 7.5% compound annual rate to $1.81 billion from 2019 to 2025. RNA therapy sales are on track to hit $50 billion a year.

I believe the coronavirus outbreak will shine a spotlight on RNA therapy. And it will break out as a leading-edge treatment in precision medicine, helping push the entire field to an expected $217 billion by 2028.

Precision medicine has so much potential for remarkable growth, Paul has precision medicine stocks in almost all of his services. And they are paying off for his subscribers. For example:

One RNA therapy company in Profits Unlimited is already up 11.5% since it was added to the portfolio, and Paul expects its stock to rise 300% over the next three to five years as the technique takes off.

Two other precision medicine stocks in the True Momentum service are up even more — 99.35% and 110.91%, respectively.

Four more in Extreme Fortunes have risen 124.12%, 138.46%, 177% and a whopping 364%!

But there’s another way to gain exposure in this industry: You can buy a basket of biotech stocks through an exchange-traded fund (ETF).

I recommend the Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG). The fund invests in companies tapping genetics and other aspects of precision medicine. Since its inception in 2014, ARKG’s total return is 67%.

The advance of this mega medical trend is a great way to promote public health in a way that also boosts your private wealth.

