The America 2.0 office upgrade has shot up 91% over the last 10 years.

Wi-Fi is going to the next level, slated to debut by 2024, and it will be a complete game changer.

This is a true Bold Profits America 2.0 opportunity.

Most mornings I wake up, have my tea and mosey over to the office to check in with Paul Mampilly and the markets.

My commute?

Just a few steps from my kitchen to my home office!

You see, our Bold Profits team is actually spread out across four different states. But with the technology of today, it feels like we all share an office.

We also practice what we preach. We use our America 2.0 technology to embrace the office of the future.

And with the coronavirus sweeping across the U.S., it’s going to catapult this new-world office upgrade.

One of the main concerns with COVID-19 is its virulent spread in large groups of people in close spaces — such as schools or offices.

Companies, government entities and colleges across the U.S. and around the world are fully embracing the concept of telecommuting due to the coronavirus.

There is one technology that will rocket telecommuting to the next level, and you can buy into it today. It’s projected to climb to $26 billion in just six years.

Coronavirus-Proof Your Office and Your Portfolio

The telecommuting, or work-from-home, concept is not new.

Taking a foothold in 2000, the growth of the work-from-home market has grown exponentially.

According to FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics, between 2005 and 2017, there was a 159% increase in remote work.

In the span of one year, from 2016 to 2017, remote work grew 7.9%. Over the last five years, it has grown 44%, and over the previous 10 years, it grew 91%.

The one key ingredient for telecommuting: a fast and reliable Wi-Fi connection.

Created in the late 1990s, Wi-Fi is a wireless networking technology that uses radio waves to deliver wireless high-speed internet and network connections.

Today, this technology allows our personal computers, smartphones, e-readers and other smart devices to connect to the internet and communicate with each other in areas such as our homes.

As our smart devices get smarter, we need Wi-Fi that can keep up and provide lightning-speed internet connections with the outside world.

Over the years, Wi-Fi technology has evolved from its first generation in 1999 to the sixth generation of today.

With each generation, the capabilities of Wi-Fi have become more robust and lucrative for the companies that make it possible.

According to a recently published report by Dell’Oro Group, the sales revenue for the latest generation of Wi-Fi 6 has increased well over 50% over the same period last year.

Companies like Cisco, a worldwide leader in market sales of Wi-Fi 6, are taking the next generation of Wi-Fi to the next level.

Per Cisco:

Wi-Fi 6 is a new wireless standard. Also called 802.11ax, it is poised to make big waves in network connectivity and user experience improvements. … Wi-Fi 6 is opening up new possibilities for wireless. Improved speed, capacity, and control will not only support existing applications with greater performance and improved experiences but also drive new innovations that will change the way people work.

Wi-Fi 6 is so popular that users snapped up Wi-Fi 6 access points during the fourth quarter of 2019.

In all, per Dell’Oro Group, “manufacturers launched access points with the full rich features of Wi-Fi 6, previously unavailable. Manufacturers have priced Wi-Fi 6 to tip the market, which will make 2020 a very exciting year.”

And it doesn’t stop with Wi-Fi 6.

There’s already chatter that Wi-Fi 7, slated to debut by 2024, will be a complete game changer.

Wi-Fi 7 will make the fast Wi-Fi 6 internet speed supersonic — greatly improving the quality of our internet lives.

Get Wi-Fi’s Supersonic Investment Opportunity on Sale

Overall, the global Wi-Fi stock market is strong and projected to reach $26 billion by 2026, up from $5.96 billion in 2018. This is a compound annual growth rate of 21.2%.

To play the future Wi-Fi stock tech gains and growing popularity of telecommuting, I recommend buying shares of the Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSE: PXQ).

PXQ is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) incorporated in the U.S.

The fund tracks the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index, which holds 30 U.S. networking companies.

All are focused on flow of information and screened based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including price momentum, earnings momentum, quality, management action and value.

Due to the recent market dips, shares of PXQ can be scooped up at a discount. And with the market projected to soar, I predict this ETF will offer some pretty big returns.

This is a true Bold Profits opportunity. Wi-Fi will be vital in reshaping so many things in America 2.0 — starting with the office.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing