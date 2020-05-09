Contest! Are You Going to Be a Bold Profits Bull This Year?

Sorry bears, but 2020 is going to be one for the bulls.

And our Bold Profits team has never been more #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive)!

And here’s why:

First, readers like you have pulled behind us with your #BOP support and stories.

For example, Riza said:

The sun rises even after the darkest night. [Extreme Fortunes stock] was the best surprise after the COVID panic in March. It gave me the lesson “never lose hope and there will always be opportunities to make up your losses.” Thank you Paul. I value your honesty and I value your presence even in the worst days.

Byron said:

Doing well. Keep it up. Strong Hands win again.

Thank you, Bold Profits nation! You truly keep our spirits up and fuel us to continue to find the very best #BOP opportunities for you!

The second reason we’re going to come out on top this year? Well, the proof is in the numbers.

Last month alone, we had 19 winning trades! It was our highest number of gains in one month so far this year.

We’re using America 2.0 as a guide for this massive V-bottom rebound and it’s working!

But we believe the best is yet to come. So we’re going to challenge you to join us in our #BOP mission this year. Here’s how:

Make sure you’re primed and ready for America 2.0 with Paul’s bull market prediction and the No. 1 stock to buy. Pay attention to the opportunities our gurus are giving you every day in your Bold Profits Daily.

For the second, we thought it might be fun to see if you’re already paying attention. So we created a little Bold Profits Daily quiz for you this week!

The first to answer all the questions correctly is going to win Paul’s signature Strong Hands T-shirt!

Test your Bold Profits knowledge by taking the quiz here:

Hint: Keep reading for a few clues!

The Best of Bold Profits

Here’s this week’s best of the best:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team