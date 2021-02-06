[Contest] Your 2021 Bold Profits Predictions Bingo Card!
So far in 2021, our team has revealed BIG incredible market predictions.
These are some of the best opportunities we see coming this year that can lead you to the biggest gains.
And as we keep you updated on these, we wanted to make it even more fun.
That’s why we’ve created a Bold Profits 2021 Predictions Bingo Card!
You can print this off and fill out your card with our 2021 predictions.
As our predictions come true, we’ll keep you posted and you can check off the boxes.
The first one to send us a photo of BINGO to BoldProfits@BanyanHill.com will get a special prize from all of us!
Get Your 2021 Predictions Updates
Here are some mega trend updates and new opportunities the team found for you this week:
- Market Takeover: What GME Trading Means for You. Look out Wall Street elite, Main Street millennial investors are taking over the market! These young investors backed GameStop Corp. (GME), and that means a clear path for our America 2.0 stocks.
- Next TSLA? New Stocks for the EV 2.0 Rollout. People are on the hunt for the “next Tesla.” There’s plenty of opportunity for you to profit from the fast growth of electric vehicles 2.0 … electric vehicles with autonomous capability (EVAC).
- Tesla Battery + Air Production = 1 Hot Industry Investment. Batteries are the lifeblood of electric vehicles. Tesla + a new breakthrough will push demand off the charts!
- 3D-Printed Hearts = Your Path to 5X Profits. 3D printing’s jaw-dropping breakthroughs keep rolling in almost every day. Here’s the best 3D-printing stocks to buy today including Paul’s No. 1 pick.
- The GameStop Stock Trigger No One Is Calling. $20 to $500, then $500 to $50. GME is on a roller coaster ride and we found a clear trigger. Plus, our picks and more for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
