Chips & Cloud Stocks: Signals for GROWTH Mode

Ian Dyer

Apr 16, 2021

Chips & Cloud Stocks: Signals for GROWTH Mode

The market rebound is about to accelerate. In a big way.

We’re getting back to growth mode. At least with your America 2.0 stocks.

I’m calling a timeline for this rebound in today’s video. For me, there are two key things I watch that are pointing up: semiconductor (chips) and cloud stocks.

This bounce is crucial since these sectors are at the core of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And we’ve got more for you today on our big three roundup like:

  • An entertainment section about Jim Cramer’s crypto view. (And of course, we’ll balance that out with our predictions on bitcoin and Ethereum.)
  • New overwhelming demand for cannabis and what that means for your pot stocks.
  • An electric vehicle (EV) showdown with Ford’s CEO vs Tesla’s Elon Musk. Plus, I believe we could see another 100% gain in 2021 from TSLA.

There’s a lot of bullish, optimistic, positive (#BOP) info we want to make sure you know about today. It could make all the difference in your portfolio. So, let’s jump in:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

Editor’s Note: You heard Paul and Ian talk about their predictions for bitcoin, Ethereum and the whole crypto world today. Now it’s time for you to act. We just finished filming the first Crypto Flash Trader video that will go out exclusively to those who sign up here. And that’s not all. We’ve got more videos and free crypto goodies coming before we officially launch this new Ian-led service. All you have to do is put your email in here and we’ll start sending you the pre-launch material as soon as it’s ready!

