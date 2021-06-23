We are not day traders.

This is important for you to know. We recommend holding our stocks for a minimum of one to five years.

This is how you can lock in big gains in today’s market. No stock will rise or fall in a straight line. And we’re investing for GROWTH.

That means holding Strong Hands and embracing volatility when it comes.

Our mega trends are changing the way our world works. That doesn’t happen overnight. But the reward? Worth the wait.

In 2016, Paul recommended a global chipmaker for the Profits Unlimited portfolio. Semiconductors were “obvious” to Paul to become big players in America 2.0. He sees them as “digital steel” for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

It was one of his first recommendations: STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM).

STM has experienced four major bouts of volatility:

But we didn’t let it scare us away. Some even followed the Rules of the Game and bought more on down days.

Here we are, five years later… Readers who followed his advice, bought and held SMH are sitting on open gains of as much as 522% now.

And readers are still holding! That’s because there’s still growth ahead. This mega chipmaker is constantly innovating.

Today, it’s helping do its part by securing the future of a stealth technology market projected to quadruple in size by 2027!

This growing stealth tech is weaving its way into each of our modern daily lives.

You’ll find this stealth tech embedded in the latest cars, high-tech kitchen countertops and even newly designed, state-of-the art furniture from sofas to end tables.

The growing stealth technology I’m referring to is the wireless-charging market. I’ll tell you how it’s the next level for chipmakers and the best way to pick up big gains from semiconductors.

Mission Possible: Wireless-Charging Boom

Wireless-charging tech is on a tear.

No more having to plug and unplug your devices from power outlets when charging. This offers users an easy, cable-free option to charge their wireless devices.

There are wireless-charging pads that can charge multiple devices at once and wireless chargers manufactured in cars.

There’s also wireless-charging furniture with built-in Qi Standard wireless-charging pads.

Qi (pronounced “chee”), “is the world’s de facto wireless charging standard,” per the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC).

WPC is a multinational technology consortium of 650-plus member companies committed to growing the wireless charging market.

WPC’s members include Apple, Aptiv, Belkin, Bosch, Canon, Dell, Google, Haier, Huawei, Lenovo, LG, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Sony, TDK and Verizon.

Per Menno Treffers, WPC executive director:

As consumers have become more familiar with using Qi wireless charging, with more and more of the smartphone manufacturers adopting the standard, there is a clear desire for more access to the technology throughout the consumer’s daily journey.

Consumers are enjoying their wireless charging experience and want to get it in more places, from restaurants and coffee shops to hotels and public transportation, giving them convenient access to power to alleviate battery anxiety no matter where they are.

That leads me to our global semiconductor chip leader STMicroelectronics.

The company offers a range of wireless-battery charging solutions including transmitters and receivers.

The company announced this week it’s on a mission to protect wireless charging for small mobile devices — such as smartphones and wearables — with a new breakthrough validation process.

STMicroelectronics revealed they’ve created a convenient solution to authenticate certified Qi chargers — paramount in protecting consumers’ wireless-charging devices.

Chargers that are not certified run the risk of damaging devices.

Per STMicroelectronics, the company is “helping wireless charging thrive by providing a secure way to authenticate genuine Qi-certified chargers before increasing the charge at any power level over five Watts.”

The Qi logo is awarded after testing and certifying meets appropriate standards.

This authentication process ensures wireless chargers “protect consumers’ products, particularly in high-power, fast-charging modes.”

The authentication process also helps underpin the growth, trust and continued progress of the wireless-charging market.

According to Allied Market Research, the $9.8 billion global wireless-charging market is expected to grow to $40.2 billion by 2027. That’s a 312% leap.

This is the kind of technology that you can’t just buy and sell overnight if you want to make a profit. We’re IN it for the big gains. And you won’t want to miss this one.

Buy Semiconductors Before 312% Wireless-Charging Market Surge

One of the best overall ways to invest in the wireless-charging industry’s growth is through semiconductors.

That’s why I recommend buying shares of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (Nasdaq: SMH).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests in the largest and most liquid companies listed in the U.S, which are active in the semiconductor sector.

Semiconductor chips are what makes wireless-charging tech possible.

With this coming surge in wireless-charging technology, Qi charging is poised to be a mainstay product for all wireless-enabled mobile device users.

Investing in chipmakers is a great way to charge up your portfolio with profits!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing