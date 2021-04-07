Chip & Sensor Tech to Buy for Autonomous Truck Takeover

Tesla… Google… Uber…

These giants are all-in on robots on wheels.

I’m talking about self-driving cars.

These America 2.0 vehicles are packed with our mega trends!

Internet of Things cameras, radar, self-driving software … 5G network communication connectivity … semiconductors … LiDAR (light detection and ranging) sensors … you name it, these autonomous vehicles are poised to take transportation to the next level.

Self-driving startups around the world — including former executives from Google, Tesla and Uber — see the outstanding opportunity this growing tech offers.

One is deploying its self-driving tech not only in passenger vehicles such as minivans, but it’s taking on the trucking industry.

That’s right. Big rig trucking is going autonomous.

Valued at $1.1 billion in 2019, the global autonomous truck market is projected to nearly double in size, reaching $2 billion by 2027 and expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 12.6%, per Fortunes Business Insights.

So hold tight, because the trucking industry is getting an America 2.0 upgrade that’s going to take it to the mainstream.

You stand to lock in profits by investing now. And I’ll tell you how.

Freight Trucking: The Lifeblood of the U.S. Economy

The trucking industry is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy.

It has a major impact on nearly every U.S. industry. In the U.S., the trucking industry pulls in $797 billion in yearly revenue.

Approximately 71% of all freight moved throughout the U.S. is done by trucks.

According to the American Trucking Associations, more than 10 billion tons of freight annually requires more than 3.6 million heavy-duty Class 8 big rigs and over 3.5 million professional truck drivers.

Without trucking, most critical industries would be adversely affected within 24 hours.

And with the exponential growth of the e-commerce market, demand for trucking is set to soar.

Per Trucking.org, demand for freight trucking is forecast to grow 36% between 2020 and 2031, while the shortage of truck drivers could rise to more than 160,000 by 2028.

This presents a clear and present opportunity for you to invest in self-driving technology.

Self-Driving Tech to the Rescue

According to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE), there are six levels of autonomous driving ranging from 0 (fully manual) to 5 (fully autonomous).

Another autonomous trucking startup foresees the industries’ self-driving rollout happening in four phases.

The four phases are:

Autonomous relay convoy: one human-driven, autonomy-assisted truck and one SAE Level 4 truck, with one driver in the leader truck and one driver off-duty in the autonomous follower. Freight can move 2X faster and farther at reduced costs. Drone follower: one human-driven, autonomy-assisted truck and one SAE Level 4 truck, with one driver in the leader truck, no driver in the autonomous follower and a drone following above for assistance. Good for shorter routes. Hub to hub: good for local deliveries. No drivers required on highways. Dock to dock: a fully autonomous truck that picks up and delivers from origin to destination.

It forecasts the year 2022 as the first phase on the path to fully autonomous truck driving.

Wow!

This is the path to fully autonomous vehicles unfolding in the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

And it could be one of our most profitable outlets to massive gains.

The one tech that will help propel this self-driving movement forward is sensor technology.

The sensor-device market is the next major Fourth Industrial Revolution breakthrough not just in self-driving tech, but in manufacturing, supply chains and the Industrial Internet of Things.

Sensor technology will help these entities effectively and efficiently move cargo seamlessly through the supply chains using this America 2.0 tech with limited delays.

By definition, “a sensor is a device that measures physical input from its environment and converts it into data that can be interpreted by either a human or a machine.”

In the up-and-coming self-driving transportation sector, sensor technology, such as LiDAR, is key.

LiDAR (light detection and ranging), is a sonar that uses pulsed laser waves to map distances to nearby objects.

Autonomous vehicles rely on LiDAR sensors to “see” and navigate their environment in real time and make informed decisions as to when to slow down, stop, turn, etc.

LiDAR sensors work together with cameras, radars and GPS to move and operate self-driving trucks.

And that’s where today’s investment comes into play.

2 Ways to Play the Autonomous Truck Takeover!

The global sensor market is projected to nearly double.

It could top $351.5 billion by 2027 from approximately $183 billion today. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 9.8%. It’s a market ripe for investing.

Here are two ways you can invest in the growing self-driving truck market through LiDAR sensors.

First, consider buying shares in the Global X Internet of Things ETF (Nasdaq: SNSR).

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from the broader adoption of the Internet of Things enabled by technologies such as WiFi and 5G.

This includes the development and manufacturing of semiconductors and sensors, integrated products and solutions, and applications serving the industrial internet.

Next … check out Paul’s new presentation on the major mega trends shaping the automotive industry.

I’m talking the artificial intelligence tech fueling autonomous vehicles and one device at the core of electric vehicles (EVs)… batteries.

Remember when Paul screamed “buy” when Tesla was a $50 stock? Now, he’s saying THIS could be 10X bigger than EVs.

And he’s recommending the No. 1 stock for this new energy movement that could lead to the 12 million mile battery.

To see all the details, click here.

As a long-time fan of big rig semitrucks, I can’t wait to see how this new tech will transform the industry!

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing