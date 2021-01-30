CES: America 2.0 Mega Trends Driving 2021 Profits
It’s the most influential event of the year for America 2.0.
And this week, we set our sights on it — the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).
Front and center: America 2.0 mega trends.
The top of the list of innovations and Big Tech products showcased included:
- Space
- 3D printing
- Artificial intelligence
- Internet of Things
- Fintech
- Cryptocurrency
And many more!
You’re familiar with this list.
That’s because these mega trends are changing the world today.
This is just the latest example of how the trends and stocks we follow are not only here to stay, but LEADING the way to the Fourth Industrial Revolution!
And to the biggest market-money-makers you can invest in today.
Innovation Mega Trends in Action
Here are some incredible recommendations the team found for you this week to give you exposure to our top mega trends:
- Space Leads 3 CES Big Tech Innovations. Leading the way at CES this year: Space tech, along with two other mega trends that we’ve been talking about — and investing in — for years!
- BUZZ and HAPI J : Our America 2.0 Roads to Riches. Over the last few weeks, we’ve been doing some spring cleaning with our mini portfolios. It’s been out with the old and in with the new! But some of you have been writing in with largely the same question: WHY?
- AI + 3D Printing = Mega Gains! As usual, CES 2021 showcased the products and tech innovations laying the groundwork for the Fourth Industrial Revolution. Here are our favorites and your way to invest now.
- Dump Old World Stocks, Buy Into New America 2.0 Players. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is due for an America 2.0 makeover. America 1.0 stocks can’t post anywhere near the returns you can get with America 2.0 stocks!
- GameStop & Robinhood: Biggest Crypto Advertisement EVER. This millennial market takeover is getting a lot of attention this week. But what it really screams to us is that you need to buy crypto.
