CES: America 2.0 Mega Trends Driving 2021 Profits

It’s the most influential event of the year for America 2.0.

And this week, we set our sights on it — the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Front and center: America 2.0 mega trends.

The top of the list of innovations and Big Tech products showcased included:

  • Space
  • 3D printing
  • Artificial intelligence
  • Internet of Things
  • Fintech
  • Cryptocurrency

And many more!

You’re familiar with this list.

That’s because these mega trends are changing the world today.

This is just the latest example of how the trends and stocks we follow are not only here to stay, but LEADING the way to the Fourth Industrial Revolution!

And to the biggest market-money-makers you can invest in today.

Innovation Mega Trends in Action

Here are some incredible recommendations the team found for you this week to give you exposure to our top mega trends:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team

P.S. Did you miss this? Paul joined a fellow Wall Street superstar Charles Mizrahi on his new podcast. And it’s topping the charts already! It’s a deep dive into Paul’s history, mystery and investing secrets. Click here to listen now!

