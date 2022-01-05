CES 2022: Top Tech for Digital Gilded Age

Paul called it.

We’re in the dawn of the New Digital Gilded Age.

America 2.0 is ushering in life-changing technologies.

And they will see EXPONENTIAL growth.

Get ready Bold Profits Nation, because 2022 is a takeoff year!

Paul forecast in this week’s Market Talk Monday that 2022 is the year we’ll see greater adoption for these technologies.

Adoption is key to their evolution and advancement worldwide.

As people find practical uses for new tech in their daily lives, the more far-reaching its applications will become.

And there’s no better place to see these new technologies on display than the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show.

CES kicked off today in Las Vegas, Nevada. It is known as “the most influential tech event in the world.”

Over 2,200 exhibitors are expected to exhibit in-person and digitally.

Paul and I have been wanting to go for years!

This year the event will showcase the latest tech innovations meant to “make a better world and solve some of the biggest problems in health, energy, mobility, the environment and more.”

And at this year’s show, one innovation is a leading technology for the New Digital Gilded Age: autonomous mobility.

Self-Driving Tech No. 1 in 2022 and Beyond

Paul is eagerly awaiting the delivery of his new Tesla Model X.

The one tech installed in his new electric vehicle (EV) that he can’t wait to enthusiastically adopt and use regularly is its autonomous/self-driving capabilities.

The EXPONENTIAL growth and adoption of autonomous driving vehicles is coming.

From passenger vehicles to delivery trucks, self-driving tech is expanding.

For example, at CES 2022, a Silicon Valley venture-backed company Udelv unveiled the first cab-less autonomous electric delivery vehicle for multi-stop delivery, driven by Mobileye.

“The Transporter” is a 21st-century self-driving innovation for the traditional transportation and logistics delivery market.

It can transport up to 2,000 pounds of goods (boxes, cargo, products), make up to 80 delivery stops per route at highway speeds and drive between 160 and 300 miles per run.

Udelv’s CEO and co-founder Daniel Laury states, the Transporter “was created to solve two great challenges of commercial fleets: the shortage of drivers and the electrification of fleets.”

This new autonomous tech is industry-shaking.

ReportLinker predicts that the autonomous (driverless) car market — valued at about $21 billion in 2020 — is expected to reach nearly $62 billion by 2026. That’s a compound annual growth rate of 22.75%.

And per the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

Fully automated cars and trucks that drive us, instead of us driving them, will become a reality . These self-driving vehicles ultimately will integrate onto U.S. roadways by progressing through six levels of driver assistance technology advancements in the coming years.

Self-driving or autonomous vehicle (AV) technology and real-world road testing are well underway.

In June 2020, the NHTSA launched an AV TEST initiative in partnership with states, local governments and private-sector stakeholders to lay the groundwork for a national autonomous vehicle network.

The administration has set up road-testing sites and test vehicles to help advance AV innovation.

AV cars, buses and heavy-duty trucks are at the heart of the vehicles being tested.

From CES to Your Portfolio: Get Into Self-Driving Vehicle Tech

One of Paul’s latest stock picks in his Profits Unlimited monthly research service is a direct play for the growing and potentially profitable autonomous vehicle market.

To see how you can unlock that stock and more, check this out.

And here’s one way to amp up your portfolio exposure to autonomous mobility.

Add the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) to your portfolio.

This exchange-traded fund (ETF) invests in stocks that are relevant to the theme of autonomous technology and industrial innovation.

But that’s not all you can do.

Paul and the investment team are watching this trend.

We already have exposure through several different stocks across our model portfolios.

Check out our trading strategy to target this mega trend and more by clicking here.

The potential EXPONENTIAL growth of America 2.0 technologies such as autonomous tech is fast approaching.

Now is a great time to make certain your portfolio reflects this mega trend.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing