CES 2022: 3D Printing Reshaping Industries & Your Portfolio

Over the weekend, my friend shared the need for an America 2.0 solution.

He’s an ICU nurse and said they’re running out of critical medical supplies for patients.

His hospital’s storage supply room is becoming barer by the day.

The epic supply crunch is affecting a variety of businesses, from hospitals to auto repair shops.

For instance, a maintenance repair on your car may take a few extra days or weeks as the repair shops wait for parts to be delivered.

This shortage shows that we must seek different avenues to produce more goods and products stateside.

The answer is 3D printing.

And I have good news.

3D-printing technology is becoming better, faster and more efficient with each passing day.

3D-printing companies are innovating like never before.

Their 3D-printing tech discoveries are paving the way to help drive America 2.0 by using state-of-the-art technologies that will play a major role in fueling the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In the face of the ongoing supply crunch, 3D-printing innovations are needed now more than ever.

And it’s changing the traditional idea of how and where goods are manufactured for U.S. consumption.

That is one reason 3D printing was center stage at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Future-forward 3D-printing technologies on display are well-positioned to help propel the manufacturing sector into the future and re-shape our traditional manufacturing processes.

Future-Forward With 3D-Printing Tech

3D printing is a technology that builds three-dimensional objects from computer-aided designs, often in a layer-by-layer process.

For many industries, it is vastly superior to conventional manufacturing techniques — casting, machining or forging — where materials are poured into molds, cut to shape with lathes and other machines, or formed through presses, die-cast machines or hammers.

The latest 3D-printing technology is cheaper and more efficient for many manufacturers to use than traditional industrial processes, which is why this mega tech trend has taken off.

Paul Mampilly has hailed 3D printing as perhaps the most exciting and promising technology to emerge in the digital era.

At this year’s CES, one 3D-printing company unveiled two new 3D printers that transform how goods are made.

One printer, the Form 3B+, is an advanced desktop 3D printer that’s specifically designed for the health care industry.

Form 3B+ can “rapidly print patient-specific parts at the point of care and bring innovative research and development (R&D) and commercial production in-house … for health care professionals and medical device engineers.”

Imagine the possibilities!

Instead of hospital staff stressing, making endless calls or sending urgent emails to medical supply vendors stateside and/or abroad, health care facilities can now print medical parts in-house.

Make Waves and Gains With 3D-Printing Technology

As 3D printing continues to make waves across many industries, it’s always a good idea to consider adding 3D-printing stocks to your America 2.0 portfolio.

3D-printing stocks — like many of our growth stocks — have seen bouts of volatility.

So before you buy, I want to highlight an important rule from our Rules of the Investing Game: Keep cash on the side.

This is a volatility safety net for you.

As you ride out the downs with Strong Hands, you have cash on the side as a buffer.

As Paul and I shared yesterday, investing is hard. You have to have courage and conviction, but you can’t win unless you’re in.

And you will want to be in 3D printing.

And here’s how:

1. Buy shares of the 3D Printing ETF (BATS: PRNT). This exchange-traded fund tracks publicly traded companies steeped in the 3D-printing industry.

Dan called for PRNT to hit $100/share this year as part of his 2022 predictions. That’s about 222% from where the ETF is trading today.

But with all the innovations and problems it could solve — like the ones showcased at CES, the supply shortage and shipping bottleneck — growth is coming!

2. Invest with Paul. He believes 3D printing is literally remaking America. The technology is revolutionizing U.S. manufacturing. Take a look:

For the full story — and Paul’s 3D-printing stock recommendation — click here.

3D printing is a growing top-notch technology that can reshape the traditional manufacturing landscape and potentially help clear supply chain bottlenecks before they happen.

Be sure this 21st-century innovation is part of your America 2.0 portfolio.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing