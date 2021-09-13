In-Car Commerce: Quadruple Market Opportunity

Move over e-commerce: In-car commerce has hit the scene!

In-car commerce means I don’t have to get out of my car to pay for gas, tolls or even order a pizza…

The technology that goes into our cars today has truly taken off over the last few years.

And a lot of it is thanks to a combination of our mega trends:

Artificial intelligence.

Fintech.

Cloud and edge computing.

5G.

The Internet of Things.

The market is set to quadruple over the next seven years from $3.1 billion to $12.2 billion.

Check out this week’s Market Talk for three steps you can take today to get ready for this super-sized investing opportunity:

