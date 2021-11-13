Captain Kirk, Space 2.0 & Your Gains
What was once his science fiction is now his reality.
“Captain James T. Kirk” William Shatner put the famous Star Trek motto into action:
“To boldly go where no man has gone before.”
He wasn’t the first to travel to the great final frontier, but he did boldly become the oldest man to fly to space at 90-years-old.
That’s America 2.0 for you — making the once impossible … real, better, profitable.
Shatner’s seat onboard the latest Blue Origin flight is bringing light to what we’ve been telling you all year.
Space is a mega trend you can’t miss.
It’s unfolding NOW and could be our biggest yet.
This is one more giant leap toward bringing the new space economy into the public eye. And our space stocks will be ready to potentially soar.
Here’s all we can tell you: INVEST in America 2.0’s final frontier — Space 2.0.
Beam me up! And check out this space presentation here to see details about the stocks we recommend.
MORE Mega Trends Set to Soar
America 2.0’s reach is HUGE — from space all across America.
Now is the time to get in early on some of the greatest stock market opportunities before they hit it big:
