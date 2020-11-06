Cannabis Stocks Post-Election Rally: Action to Take
One sector we’re bullish on was on the U.S. ballot this week: Pot.
Now, pot stocks are making a huge rally — including our recommendation ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ).
Another piece of action to take: Hold your stocks.
We’re going to tell you exactly why our stocks will soar in the coming months.
Watch IanCast now to see our full coverage of the post-election market and what to expect from our Fourth Industrial Revolution stocks:
Regards,
Ian Dyer
Editor, Rapid Profit Trader