BUZZ and HAPI 😊: 8 Stock Buys for America 2.0 Riches

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been doing some spring cleaning with our mini portfolios.

It’s been out with the old and in with the new!

But some of you have been writing in with largely the same question: WHY?

Today, I want to address your questions on our newest portfolios — BUZZ and HAPI 😊 — and how they fit into our favorite America 2.0 mega trends.

So check out this week’s video to find out more about why we’re excited about HAPI 😊 and BUZZ joining the Bold Profits Daily portfolio family:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited