Buy This to Get Ahead of Election Markets

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Sep 4, 2020 | , ,

43 second read

Profit-taking is coming!

And here’s why:

  • People want to lock in gains before the end of the year.
  • Apple and Tesla’s stock split created a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event.
  • The election is right around the corner.

One thing we will always remind you … markets anticipate. That’s why we’re looking forward and investing for the future.

Today, we have a great way for you to get ahead of all this.

This one buy can bring you some great end of the year, #BOP gains!

Paul’s joining in to give you the full scoop about what’s happening in the markets.

And don’t miss: Tesla’s 1,000% rise, the 4X climb bitcoin has left to hit $50,000 and the huge rally in cannabis:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

