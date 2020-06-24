Story Highlights:

Trucking has a major impact on nearly every U.S. industry — pulling in $797 billion in yearly revenue.

Now, the big rigs are getting an America 2.0 upgrade by going electric.

The best ETF investment you should be grabbing before the 2022 rollout.

The second wave of a massive rollout is coming!

Most people are underestimating how huge this opportunity will be.

But, I want to make sure you’ll be ready.

You see, one industry is the lifeblood of the U.S. economy. And it’s getting an America 2.0 upgrade that’s going to take it to the mainstream.

Big rig trucking is going autonomous.

The rollout is projected to happen in four waves. And as you can see, the second wave is coming:

But, with trucking geared with autonomous technology, you stand to lock-in profits by investing now. And I’ll tell you how.

10X Charging Capabilities — Electric Trucking Hits the West Coast

My love for big rig semitrucks goes back to my childhood when my gearhead passion ignited.

Their size, power, capability and longevity are difficult to rival.

Now, I find myself keeping track of the trucking industry’s new innovations and statistics.

So, when I saw the latest America 2.0 commercial trucking initiative stemming from the West Coast of the U.S., I had to dive deeper and share.

I found that approximately 71% of all freight moved throughout the U.S. is done by trucks.

According to the American Trucking Associations, more than 10 billion tons of freight annually requires more than 3.6 million heavy-duty Class 8 big rigs and over 3.5 million professional truck drivers.

Without trucking, most critical industries will be adversely affected within 24 hours.

So it’s an industry that stands to benefit greatly by the technology in America 2.0. This new rollout was prompted by the West Coast Clean Transit Corridor Initiative Study — which focuses on the up and coming electric commercial trucking revolution.

That’s right. Electric commercial trucking is going mainstream.

From Tesla’s forthcoming all-electric battery-powered Class 8 semitruck to Freightliners Trucks all-electric eCascadia, electric semitrucks will soon be making their presence known from coast to coast.

On average semitrucks in the U.S. are replaced at the rate of 200,000 to 3000,00 a year.

As electric semis gain traction, they’ll eventually be major contenders for companies and owner-operators looking to buy new rigs.

The initiative is getting an early start on how to accommodate electric semis’ soon presence on major interstates from California to Washington state.

The plan is to install multiple high-powered charging stations along the West Coast highway system and truck plazas to fast-charge the trucks.

Light- and medium-duty electric trucks would be the first trucks to benefit from this new electric charging system by 2025. Heavy-duty, big rig fast charging stations would then follow by 2030.

The total cost of the project will be upward of $850 million, with West Coast electric utilities, customers and federal, state and local governments sharing the cost.

According to Green Car Reports the initiative: proposes a backbone of 27 high-power DC (direct current) fast chargers along the 1,300-mile Interstate-5 corridor from Mexico to Canada. It also suggests an additional 41 sites on connecting highways, including I-8, I-10, and I-80 in California, I-84 in Oregon, and I-90 in Washington, as well as some other LA-metro routes.

Also, per Green Car Reports: truck plazas on the new network would likely be capable of charging up to ten trucks at a time, with the big-rig charging power they’re considering potentially ranging up to 5 megawatts (MW). On a site basis they’re planning for up to 23.5 MW for some sites.

Electrify Your Portfolio With This ETF

Electric commercial trucking is a new frontier in American freight hauling.

One of the best investing angles for the electric trucking trend is through the battery.

You see, lithium-ion batteries are one of the key components in electric vehicles (EVs).

That’s why I recommend buying Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE: LIT).

LIT is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that invests in the full cycle of lithium batteries — from mining the metal and refining it to battery production.

Since its March 23, 2020, low, LIT is up a whopping 75%:

Don’t miss out on getting in at the ground floor of the forthcoming electric commercial trucking revolution and this America 2.0 initiative.

It’s going to be huge and you can get in before the second wave in 2022 by investing today.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

