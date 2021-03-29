Bitcoin’s on a roll, but how high can it go?

Well, we believe the sky’s the limit!

We’re entering a prime point for bitcoin — not only as an investment, but as a way to buy actual things such as cars, homes and vacations!

You know we have big predictions for the price. Ian’s calling $115K by August.

Find out the full scoop on bitcoin, including price targets, the halvening surge, the best moment to get in for gains and exciting new U.S. bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to hit the market in the near future:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Editor’s Note: You should pay attention because this dynamic duo has nailed pretty much every major crypto call over the last three years:

In December 2017, within days of bitcoin’s multiyear top, Paul issued a warning: “The last time I saw this kind of mania was in 1999. Stay away!” Within days, bitcoin began a cataclysmic 80% drop.

Bitcoin bottomed on December 16, 2018. On December 20, Paul announced: “I’m calling a bottom … another rally to come!”

And in January of last year, Paul predicted: “Bitcoin will reach new highs in 2020!” In December, bitcoin did just that, and Paul’s prediction like many others … came true.

Ian has made a number of accurate calls and has become our resident crypto expert. In August 2020, Ian predicted bitcoin would hit $50,000 within a few months. It has recently touched $48,000!

