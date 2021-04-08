Buy Into Precision Medicine’s “Digital New Deal” Boost

Infrastructure.

We tend to associate the word with roads, bridges and big construction projects.

But another kind of infrastructure is building America 2.0.

And it just received a massive boost from the new America Jobs Plan. I’m talking about digital infrastructure — the network of mega technologies fueling the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

We’re calling the plan the “Digital New Deal.”

You won’t hear much about it from the mainstream media, but tucked into the plan is $325 billion for research and development (R&D) for innovative tech companies.

Much of that seed money is aimed at boosting technologies at the heart of precision medicine, one of our most promising and profitable America 2.0 mega trends:

New genetic treatments that are key to precision medicine.

Next-wave RNA and mRNA therapies that build on the new COVID-19 vaccine technology.

Expanding telemedicine, particularly for seniors and homebound Americans.

Creating new digital networks of electronic health records that give doctors and hospital-based systems access to a global library of medicine.

Boosting artificial intelligence and Internet of Things applications — including health monitors and wearable trackers — that improve patient care.

These are only a few of the cutting-edge medical technologies that will benefit from the Digital New Deal.

The upshot: This could be the biggest boost for companies that are key to our America 2.0 investments.

Which is why now is the time to get in on precision medicine — before the money begins to flow and fuels our stocks higher.

Today, I have a great way for you to do that. But first, let me explain why precision medicine is the biggest health care innovation since the discovery of antibiotics, the development of the polio vaccine and the decoding of the human genome.

Digital New Deal $$ to Boost Precision Medicine

Precision medicine is based on one simple premise: No two people are exactly alike. And that includes our genes and biological makeup.

Yet our “one size fits all” health care system provides drugs and treatments that don’t take those differences into consideration.

That’s why 75% percent of cancer drugs don’t work for patients, 70% of Alzheimer’s drugs are ineffective and 38% of antidepressants are useless, according to a recent report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

But there is a better way — the precision medicine way.

Precision medicine takes into account individual differences in people’s genes, environments and lifestyles.

It uses cutting-edge, gene-based medicine to diagnose, treat and even prevent health conditions — with tailor-made diagnostic tests and therapies that are custom-made to fit.

The only thing keeping precision medicine from moving fully into the mainstream has been a limited amount of dollars for research and development. Only the most innovative and bold companies have moved ahead on their own.

But now, with the Digital New Deal, those advances will accelerate over the next few years with a big boost from the federal government.

Here are just a few of the things Digital New Deal will do:

$30 billion in additional funding for research and development that could create jobs in Middle America.

$50 billion for semiconductor manufacturing and research.

$18 million to upgrade Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics with new medical technologies.

$14 billion to advance technologies and capabilities critical to the future.

$30 billion for research into therapeutics and new vaccines, partly aimed at combatting future pandemics.

$40 billion to expand research in science labs, $31 billion in R&D grants for small businesses and $50 billion for the National Science Foundation to invest in new technology.

Precision medicine is already on a tear, poised to shake up the $16 trillion U.S. health care system.

The number of new precision medicine therapies on the market has skyrocketed over the past 12 years — from just five precision medicine drugs in 2008 to more than 300 so far this year.

And I’ll say it. That’s just the beginning for this field and for early investors.

Buy for the Digital New Deal in Precision Medicine

The personalized medicine market is expected to rise to $216.75 billion by 2028 — up from $78.85 billion in 2018. That’s a growth rate of an astonishing 175%.

But with the billions of dollars coming from the Digital New Deal, those projections could skyrocket.

This is setting up a massive opportunity for investors who buy into the companies leading the way in the new era of medicine.

So, what’s the best way to get in on the action?

Buy into the Global X Genomics and Biotechnology ETF (Nasdaq: GNOM).

It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) loaded with biotech companies at the leading edge of the genetics and precision medicine revolution.

It’s up a phenomenal 76.4% over the past 12 months and is a great way to play this market in 2021.

I’ve never been more excited (and I hope you are too!) about the major improvements in health care that are just around the corner.

Precision medicine gives us a way to invest in those advances and pocket significant gains as they move into the mainstream.

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing