When to Buy Pot Stocks?

The simple answer… Now!

It is an extremely exciting time to buy into America 2.0!

Why?

Because we’re just getting started.

At the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021, we got a sneak preview of what’s to come for our growth stocks.

We saw a flood of investors, capital and momentum come rushing into America 2.0 companies.

As incredible as that was, I believe we haven’t seen anything yet.

We are witnessing industries being absolutely revolutionized. And this creates a tremendous opportunity for you to make some money in the process.

As you know, we focus on innovative companies and industries with years of growth ahead.

A prime example is the cannabis industry.

In 2020, global cannabis revenue reached $21 billion and is projected to more than double to $55.9 billion by 2026.

Phenomenal!

By now, you know about cannabis.

It has an array of uses in the medical field, and it’s creating what Paul calls the “new vice economy” — disrupting the old world of cigarettes and alcohol.

And right now, cannabis stocks are about to absolutely skyrocket! Here are three reasons to be #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) on pot stocks.

No. 1: Rebound After Volatility

Cannabis stocks have been beaten down harder than most other growth stocks.

Throughout the better half of 2021, we’ve seen pullback, especially in the cannabis industry.

We can track the industry through our favorite cannabis exchange-traded fund (ETF): ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ).

MJ plummeted more than 60% from its 52-week high it made earlier this year.

However, we believe this is just a pullback that, in hindsight, will look like a slingshot.

This sell-off in the cannabis industry has been extreme.

So, following the Rules of the Game — buying in low, slow and waiting for the rebound — is one great way to make some money!

No. 2: Incredible Growth!

I’ve been tracking many cannabis companies.

Just about every week there’s been acquisitions, deals, product launches, expansions and just about everything else you want to see in a growing industry.

Just last week, with earnings season, many of our cannabis companies have reported incredible growth!

One company we have open in Paul’s Secret Portfolio reported a 40% revenue leap from just last year.

This year, we have seen rival companies combine forces and work together.

These are all great signs in an evolving sector!

No. 3: Legalization

Legalization seems imminent!

Both political parties are in the process of easing restrictions on cannabis.

Reform for both medical and recreational use is a hot topic, and we believe it will positively affect the cannabis market.

Once cannabis is federally legal and decriminalized, huge demand will come for its products and stocks.

Before this happens, you have a chance to get in low and ride the wave up before everyone else gets in and bids up the stock price.

3X Reasons to Buy the Top Cannabis ETF

Cannabis companies have been making absolutely huge moves all year.

It looks like a roller coaster, but when you peel back the layers, you can see the growth.

It’s only a matter of time until others catch on and come to bid up the stock prices.

That’s why I believe now is the time to buy pot stocks.

The prices are still at a great buy-in range to give you more room for gains in the rebound.

I recommend starting with ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ).

With it, you get exposure to a whole basket of cannabis companies.

It is currently 50% below its 52-week high. That gives you an excellent opportunity to take part in the cannabis sector.

Buy now and hold on for the 3X reasons we believe will bring huge gains!

And since we’re talking about timing and opportunities — with 250 coming down the IPO pipeline over the next year (as of now, as this number can change at any time) — I’m confident that time is right now.

I mean this very second.

Why the urgency?

Well, IPO investing is like your average stock or options trading. These picks move lightning fast. Any of the America 2.0 ones we recommend can pop at any time.

Go here, now while the time is right and check out the details.

Regards,



Daniel Shifflett

Investment Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing