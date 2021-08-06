Bitcoin $50K is imminent.

Hey, we have the rest of the month to hit my $115K prediction for August.

It’s been eerily quiet in the Twitterverse around crypto … until now. Now, crypto is looking HOT again!

Nearly 80% of bitcoin is being held for profit. That means people were buying like crazy during the recent dip. (Did you?)

Here’s the big “secret” a lot of folks don’t get: The time to buy is when prices are low. And one mistake is to be conservative after a correction.

You have to let your winners run! And be bold with Strong Hands. That’s how you make big gains during the rebound.

Check out this week’s IanCast for opportunities in crypto, the America 2.0 market, Robinhood’s new publicly traded stock and more:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader