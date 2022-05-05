Buy Bitcoin With $1

Twelve people in a room decide to create FUD in the markets.

Fear, uncertainty and doubt spread like a wildfire with the vote to increase interest rates to decrease inflation.

Now, it’s the moment we’ve all been anticipating.

Interest rates raised by 0.5%. So let me ask you this:

Is it worth trusting money that is so easily manipulated by a central committee, like the Federal Open Market Committee?

Here’s a real inflation fighter: bitcoin.

Thanks to Satoshi Nakamoto, bitcoin’s inflation rate isn’t dictated by twelve people in a room, or anyone for that matter.

Bet on Bitcoin’s Ultimate Moment

Paul believes we’re in the ULTIMATE moment for bitcoin (BTC) as you can see here:

(Click here to watch.)

Since bitcoin’s creation back in 2009, the number of bitcoins ever to exist is fixed at 21 million.

That said, bitcoin’s last token will not enter circulation until roughly 2140.

This is because the halving occurs about every four years, or after 210,000 blocks that takes on average 10 minutes to attach a block to the chain.

After a block is successfully connected to the chain the crypto miner is rewarded with bitcoins.

At the halving the bitcoin reward is cut by 50%.

Currently, the reward is 6.25 bitcoins for each block.

Right now bitcoin’s inflation rate is 1.77% and will continue dropping to zero as it approaches the fixed number of 21 million bitcoin.

The chart above shows bitcoin’s fixed halving schedule for every increased 210,000 blocks mined before each halving.

To compare, take a look at the inflation rate of the U.S. dollar, which has averaged 3.5% annually since 1950.

In other words, $100 in 1950 is roughly $1,200 in today’s money.

Takeaway: Buy Bitcoin (Even if You Only Have $1 to Invest)

Do you want your monetary value dictated by 12 people in a boardroom or by rules, code and math?

Holding cash in a personal savings account diminishes the value of your money.

If you look at the interest rate on your savings account, it’s nothing.

Bitcoin has gone from zero to $40,000 in the last 13 years.

Despite the volatility, if you had bought and held, it’s a better store of value than a savings account.

Ultimately inflation is driven by a central authority that we have no control over — causing everyone to afford less and less in the future.

If you’re worried about inflation, you buy something that is scarce and finite.

Bitcoin. Nothing is more finite than it.

It’s definitively, mathematically finite. 21 million coins. Period.

And it’s something you can buy in any quantity. You don’t need $1 million to buy bitcoin.

Got $1?

Buy some bitcoin.

Then buy $1 more the next week.

With America 2.0 investing platforms like Cash App, that’s all you need.

And you won’t have to stress about any bank, government or committee decisions touching your bitcoin.

Happy investing,

Patrick Goodrich

Analyst, Bold Profits Publishing