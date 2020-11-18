Buy at Least 1 Share of This AI “Car-Commerce” ETF

When driving at highway speeds, the last thing I want to do is stop to pay a toll.

Thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), there’s no need to.

A tiny sticker placed in your car’s windshield can keep you cruising down the highway.

Now imagine having that kind of convenience for other purchases — directly from your car.

Right now, there’s a growing technological trend that’s taking the automotive and digital payments’ market by storm.

Automakers like Tesla along with digital payment companies like PayPal are embracing this breakthrough and you should too.

In-vehicle payments — car-commerce — are the wave of the future.

Paying for gas, electric vehicle (EV) charging, car wash, parking, drive-thru food …This technology takes mobile shopping to the next level.

Now, your car will be a roving digital wallet instead of your smartphone or watch.

The market value of this technological trend is projected to grow from $543 million today to a mind-blowing $86 billion by 2025.

I’m adding it to our mega trends to watch in 2021. But you don’t have to wait. I have an exchange-traded fund (ETF) for you to add today for the car-commerce boom.

Drive and Shop Straight to 15,738% Growth

In-vehicle payments allow drivers to conveniently and automatically make purchases through a car’s embedded onboard smart system. (Click here to see how it works.)

It’s transforming the $2 trillion global automotive market by harnessing:

The power of AI.

The ultimate convenience of digital payments.

The flexibility of mobility.

The interconnectedness of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The global market for in-vehicle payments is set to soar 15,738% by 2025!

This means you’d never have to go into another gas station and wait in a long line to pay to fill up your car.

Simply press a button in your car:

The market’s massive growth will be propelled by increased business partnerships such as PayPal. This will improve the accessibility of services — particularly in the EV charging, gas station and smart parking.

According to a Juniper Research study, EV charging and gas payments will account for 77% of in-vehicle payments by 2025.

While food, drinks and general e-commerce in-vehicle payment purchases will soar from $12 million in 2020 to a whopping $11.5 billion in just five years.

The research also says: “Big gains will be made possible by a high number of anticipated future partnerships in this area, as well as the ease of migrating existing mobile payment solutions into in-vehicle systems.”

On top of that, voice-recognition AI technology will also give the market a leg up.

AI commerce means drivers can make in-vehicle purchases with just the sound of their voice.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to tell my car to order a take-out dinner while I cruise!

Here’s What a Fourth Industrial Revolution Car Does

Fourth Industrial Revolution technology and our mega trends will grow this market beyond imagination.

Technology like:

Artificial intelligence.

Digital wallets.

Cloud and edge computing.

Near-field communication.

5G and Wi-Fi 6 mobile internet connections.

Plus, automakers like Tesla, Audi and Hyundai are currently using and testing in-vehicle payment systems:

While financial services and fintech companies, such as PayPal, Mastercard and Visa are currently partnering and testing in-vehicle payment systems with top automakers.

And e-commerce brands like Domino’s and Shell are also trying out the new tech.

Buy the In-Vehicle Payment Tech Today

To invest in the technology powering the in-vehicle payment market, buy shares of the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ).

ARKQ is an ETF that invests in industrial innovation.

Companies in this ETF will focus on the development of new products and services, technological improvements, and advancements in scientific research related to multiple industries.

And you don’t have to spend a fortune to make money in this market.

Just owning a single share is a great way to lock in gains as it grows 15,738% by 2025.

You can increase your stake in ARKQ by following the Rules of the Investing Game.

I’ll keep you posted on this trend and more on Twitter. Follow me @ALancasterGuru for our #BOP (bullish, optimistic, positive) take on all things America 2.0 and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing