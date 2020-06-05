 be_ixf;ym_202006 d_05; ct_50

Select Page

Bulls and Bitcoin: 1 Stock to Buy Post-Halving

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Jun 5, 2020 | , ,

27 second read

Bulls and Bitcoin: 1 Stock to Buy Post-Halving

Even the bulls are mystified!

But we’ve been saying it the whole time: This is a v-rocket recovery. And this rally — with new highs — is here to stay.

Bitcoin is making its post-halving move.

We asked you for your predictions on bitcoin’s next milestone. Watch today’s IanCast to see the results.

Paul also reveals how you can get the bitcoin “stock” for the bull run. It’s easy to buy and less volatile than physical bitcoin:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader

Recommended For You

Market Rapids: Navigate Your Stocks up 300%

Blockchain Buy Before Real Estate’s Upgrade

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

Share This