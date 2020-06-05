Bulls and Bitcoin: 1 Stock to Buy Post-Halving

Even the bulls are mystified!

But we’ve been saying it the whole time: This is a v-rocket recovery. And this rally — with new highs — is here to stay.

Bitcoin is making its post-halving move.

We asked you for your predictions on bitcoin’s next milestone. Watch today’s IanCast to see the results.

Paul also reveals how you can get the bitcoin “stock” for the bull run. It’s easy to buy and less volatile than physical bitcoin:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rebound Profit Trader