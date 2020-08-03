 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_03; ct_50

Are We In a Bubble? 1999 vs. America 2.0 Markets

Paul Mampilly

1999.

The year of popular TV, fad trading and of course, the dot-com bubble.

Today’s market?

Not even close!

This is NOT a bubble. This is a crossing of the tides.

We’re in America 2.0. This is not a fad. It’s a transformation at the core of how we do everything!

The stocks at the heart of this — the ones from our laser-focused Profits Unlimited portfolio — are up more than 26% this year vs. the nothing from the S&P 500 Index.

Today, we’ll pop the bubble rumors and tell you exactly why today is so vastly different from the ‘90s.

And how you can get the stocks that will carry our Main Street bull market higher and higher in America 2.0!

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

