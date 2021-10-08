BTC Highs Ahead, Altcoins Could Do Even Better…

Bitcoin (BTC) $350K — here we come!

It crossed the $50K line this week, and it’s ready to run higher.

Right now, I’m seeing lots of signs that bitcoin is about to see its biggest supply crunch ever.

The most important sign by far is the number of coins that are being held by Strong Hands — or HODLed.

Just over the past five months, we’ve seen a massive increase in the amount of “long-term coins” being held.

By long-term, I mean the total percent of BTC that hasn’t been moved in over six months.

As you can see, it’s now over 73% of the entire supply after dropping to about 62% back in May:

To use my favorite term (the one Paul’s jealous of 😂), let’s “zoom out” and look at what this means … and how it’s incredibly bullish for you.

It means that a lot of coins that were bought during the rally from October through April haven’t been touched since. That suggests those buyers are willing to hold on for the long term.

Crypto Strong Hands.

Another thing to point out is that 62% of the supply was held by long-term HODLers during the crash over the summer.

People believe in bitcoin.

Way more people held than they have after previous crashes. In the 2011 crash, long-term HODLers only kept 41% of the supply. After the 2017 crash, it was about 50%.

So this time, as demand heats back up, there’s a significantly smaller supply available to buyers.

And future demand is not just coming from people. It’s coming from institutions and even countries — like El Salvador.

I believe that the next rally is going to be AT LEAST as big as the one we saw in 2020/2021 … maybe bigger.

How Will the Rally Play Out?

This is not only going to be good for bitcoin, but also Ethereum (ETH) and many altcoins in the market.

Usually at the beginning of huge rallies in crypto, we see BTC make the first big move up, and the rest of the market lags behind.

This is exactly what happened in Q4 last year. And I believe we’re going to see something similar this time around.

Check out the chart below, where BTC is the blue line, ETH is the orange line and the green line is the rest of the market:

Even though ETH and altcoins trailed BTC, they still did very well, rallying 107% and 42% in the quarter.

In Q1 of this year, we saw the exact opposite pattern as people took profits on BTC and put it into smaller and riskier coins.

As a result, altcoins (everything other than BTC and ETH) rocketed by more than 270% in just three months:

Now that the crypto market is more mature than it was a year ago, we may see altcoins perform better.

New industries like decentralized finance (DeFi) are rapidly gaining momentum and are more likely to draw investor confidence (meaning money) early on in the rally.

Either way, I believe the next six-plus months are going to be incredible for crypto. We’re now at the beginning of another rally to new highs.

And this time, you’ll be ready to lock in the gains.

New Crypto Trading Strategy to Capitalize on This Market

If you’re ONLY investing in bitcoin, you’re limiting yourself in this crypto rally.

During the first wave of this bull run we saw a bunch of cryptos in the market rise 1,000% and even 10,000% in less than a year.

The momentum was so strong I locked in 32 winning trades in a row in just the first five months of beta testing my new crypto strategy.

The second wave is always stronger. That means the best gains may still be ahead.

Don’t get left behind when this market starts roaring higher.

I’m seeing new potential recommendations all the time.

Remember, bitcoin crossed $50K this week. I believe it will likely hit a new high soon. That’s when altcoins will rip higher.

See how you can get those altcoin recommendations before that happens.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Crypto Flash Trader

P.S. We’ll be back on video next week for the IanCast for your roundup on the cryptos, cannabis, TSLA and more. Subscribe to the channel so you don’t miss a beat.

And help us close out the year by matching bitcoin and hitting 50K subscribers!