BOTZ: Robotics Trade for $6.6 Billion E-Shopping Surge

Story Highlights:

Meet Drives — an Amazon robot that’s showing how businesses are keeping up with demand during the new e-warehouse boom.

A robotics ETF to grab profits from the market’s rise to $6.6 billion by 2025.

Paul Mampilly’s scoop on the robotics and artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.

The robots are coming!

Well, they are here … 200,000 and counting.

If you’ve ordered a package from Amazon lately, it may have been pulled from the shelf by a robot called a “Drive Unit.”

Right now, the U.S. technology giant Amazon has more than 200,000 robots zipping around 26 warehouses across the country.

Drives’ sole purpose is to quickly move goods through Amazon’s warehouse and fulfillment centers, so our online orders of games, toys, shoes and personal care products reach our homes as soon as possible.

Robots have been roaming Amazon warehouse floors since 2012.

They together with their human colleagues work in tandem to get the job done.

The inclusion of robots in warehouses worldwide is on a tear.

According to Grand View Research, the global warehouse robotics market was valued at $3.2 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $6.6 billion by 2025. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% from 2019 to 2025:

And stateside, the North American warehouse robotics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3%, reaching $1.7 billion by 2023, per Allied Market Research.

What this tells me is that robots are here to stay in America 2.0. It’s cementing its rightful place among our most profitable mega trends.

And with the world suddenly moving towards America 2.0 in recent months, now is the time to invest as the trend is on its way up.

Online Sales Spark Robotics Mega Investment Opportunity

In recent months — with many folks practicing social distancing — more consumers than ever before are ordering products online.

This big paradigm shift to e-commerce is creating a boom in the warehouse storage sector:

According to a recent report from Prologis, accelerated changes in the retail environment are causing a retail evolution in warehousing.

Per their report, “e-commerce penetration rates increased faster in the first four months of 2020 than in the prior decade.”

And looking forward, this recent unexpected jump in e-commerce sales and enthusiastic consumer adoption of online shopping, is projected to propel U.S. e-commerce sale penetration much higher than originally projected for years to come:

With the online shopping boom, more warehouses will need to use robot helpers to meet the demand.

This spells promising growth for the America 2.0 robotics industry and a mega investment opportunity for you.

Best Robotics Buy for 2020

To get in on this advance of the warehouse robots’ investment opportunity, I recommend buying the Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ: BOTZ).

It’s an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that seeks to invest in companies that stand to benefit from increased adoption and utilization of robotics and AI.

We are living at a time in world history were accelerated technological changes are giving us unprecedented opportunities in potential investment gains.

The robots upgrading warehouse functions is one way to play those gains Don’t miss out on this big technological shift.

And if you want to know more about this massively growing market, Paul put together a special presentation that focuses on AI technology.

He believes it’s taking the world by storm, making our machines “smarter” in America 2.0.

See all the details, plus what he recommends to ride the AI wave here.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing