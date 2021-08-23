Be #BOP on 3D Printing With 3 Massive Breakthroughs!

Big gains never come exactly how you want or when.

I’ve been in the market for 25+ years and I’ll tell you this: Stay #BOP (bullish, optimistic and positive) with Strong Hands.

The kind of gloom and pessimism we’ve been seeing is exactly the mood that big bottoms are formed around. And that means the next stop is up.

Nothing is a 100% guarantee. But there’s one mega trend that I believe you won’t want to miss.

3D printing.

when i look at our stocks, nothing has changed. their technologies are still transformative, the companies are in better shape than before the pandemic, their markets are bigger, the need for them is greater. people gonna miss out because of impatience, need to see daily gains. — 🇺🇸Paul Mampilly (@MampillyGuru) August 17, 2021

And today, we’re going to share THREE incredible developments in 3D printing with you.

These innovations have the potential to reshape the medical industry as we know it — from organ transplants to cancer treatments! See it all here:

Medicine, cars, space and about three dozen other industries are being transformed through 3D printing.

To me, nothing has changed. The future is bright and 3D printing will be a big player in that future.

You can check out my full presentation here if you want to know more about ways into this mega trend.

