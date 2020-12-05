The time has come, Strong Hands Nation!

As 2020 draws to a close, our incredible team is looking toward 2021 with some groundbreaking predictions on the market and our mega trends.

And we’re bringing you ALL of these predictions next week!

Starting on Monday with a MEGA Market Talk — featuring Paul, Amber, Ian, Patrick and Tamara.

All week, you’ll get the in-depth analysis on what opportunities we see coming in the new year. Even ways to invest before we hit 2021.

We’re taking over the whole week (Monday-Saturday) with a special Sunday to wrap up all of these outstanding predictions in a bow.

You don’t want to miss a minute of this series. That’s why we recommend subscribing to our YouTube channel:

This way, you’ll get an alert the second the team posts our Mega Market Talk kickoff video!

Click here to subscribe now. And we’ll see you Monday for the start of our 2021 prediction series!

Mega Trend Investments for the New Year

Here’s what the team found for you this week:

Regards,

Your Bold Profits Team