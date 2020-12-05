Starting Monday: Bold Profits 2021 Predictions Event!
The time has come, Strong Hands Nation!
As 2020 draws to a close, our incredible team is looking toward 2021 with some groundbreaking predictions on the market and our mega trends.
And we’re bringing you ALL of these predictions next week!
Starting on Monday with a MEGA Market Talk — featuring Paul, Amber, Ian, Patrick and Tamara.
All week, you’ll get the in-depth analysis on what opportunities we see coming in the new year. Even ways to invest before we hit 2021.
We’re taking over the whole week (Monday-Saturday) with a special Sunday to wrap up all of these outstanding predictions in a bow.
You don’t want to miss a minute of this series. That’s why we recommend subscribing to our YouTube channel:
This way, you’ll get an alert the second the team posts our Mega Market Talk kickoff video!
Click here to subscribe now. And we’ll see you Monday for the start of our 2021 prediction series!
Mega Trend Investments for the New Year
Here’s what the team found for you this week:
- 1 Buy for New Battery Tech “Gold Rush.” The most important part of an EV is its lithium-ion battery. And one of the most crucial ingredients for all EV batteries is forecast to rise 72% by 2025.
- 4 Stocks to Pump Up Your 2021 Portfolio. Paul’s created his answer to Jim Cramer’s FANG stocks. And he believes there’s still massive upside to these four stocks if you buy in today.
- New Chip Mega Play Fueling Your Tech. One-on-one interaction with computer technology is quickly becoming the norm. And spatial computing technology is gearing up to be the most disruptive tech we’ve ever experienced.
- 2021 Precision Medicine Plays for $1.5 Trillion Disruption. Most drugs are one-size-fits-all therapies that don’t work for everyone. But that’s all about to change. A new generation of “smart” drugs are actually working!
- Industrial Tech Boom: Semiconductors + Big Winners for 2021. Now we’re entering the Fourth Industrial Revolution. And this time, we’re going to see an industrial tech boom like no other before.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team