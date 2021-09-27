 be_ixf;ym_202109 d_27; ct_50

BNPL: Fintech IPO Opportunity Before $99 Billion

Paul Mampilly

Sep 27, 2021

38 second read

Visa. American Express. Discover … beware!

Fintech is coming for you!

There’s a rising new market in the fintech IPO world called BNPL — buy now, pay later.

In a way, BNPL is a modern take on the credit card.

It’s one of the fastest-growing fintech trends among millennials and gen z, creating true staying power.

And the market has explosive growth. I mean $99 billion by 2024.

Your way in: IPOs. These new America 2.0 fintech companies are coming to the market, and it’s a great way to invest for big GROWTH gains.

Check out the full story, get a leading fintech ticker to buy and see how to jump on the IPO train today:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

