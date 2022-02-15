Blue Chip Cracks ➡️ Great Reversal INTO America 2.0

Forget inflation. THIS will set interest rates and markets in the future.

Cracks are showing in America 1.0 blue chips. Those stocks are going from “safe-havens” to a danger zone.

That’s a bullish scenario for us — and our America 2.0 stocks and crypto.

See how the Great Reversal is unfolding now:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

