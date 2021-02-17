Rising like a phoenix, a cutting-edge technology is making its debut.

Powered by blockchain, it’s set to change a device that could very well be in your hand right now.

Your smartphone.

And blockchain will change the mobile devices market as we know it.

In 2018, this tech combo was nonexistent. Today, several companies are embracing this to change how we communicate.

Blockchain-powered smartphones are decentralized and encrypted.

This market is projected to grow at a staggering compound annual growth rate of 42.7%.

Currently valued at $310 million, the global blockchain devices market is forecast to reach $3.7 billion by 2027 — a 1,105% gain!

This is an America 2.0 disruption — elevating something existing with new technologies and innovation.

And as you know, this can lead to huge investment gains if you see it early enough. Blockchain-powered smartphones are one of those disruptions that you won’t want to miss.

Blockchain Smartphones for Every Pocket

Last year, at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show, the nation was introduced to the first blockchain-powered smartphone called BOB.

BOB stands for Blok on Blok.

Just as the name suggests, blockchain-powered smartphones work without a centralized mobile service provider such as Verizon or T-Mobile.

This means only the owner of the blockchain-powered smartphone has access and permissions to the data on the phone.

Blockchain-powered smartphones are touted as privacy personified.

Any calls, text messages or internet browsing performed on these phones is only known by the owner of the phone.

And it’s yet another example of how innovations in digital-record transactions and mega trends like blockchain are ushering in a new age of technology in 2021 and beyond.

BOB, created by a Singapore-based company called Pundi X, specializes in digital currencies.

BOB is powered by the groundbreaking Function X operating system (OS), which is a blockchain-enabled platform that’s completely decentralized.

Function X is poised to be at the forefront of the next era of the internet. Its blockchain internet capabilities are well positioned to decentralize “every app, image, data, bit and byte on the internet.”

Pundi X and Function X OS explain BOB’s revolutionary technology this way:

The blockchain mode enabled by Function X OS allows your data to be kept encrypted and secure. Moreover, the OS is backward compatible with Android. Switch between blockchain and Android mode on the fly to access your favorite Android apps. Instead of racing towards the next fastest phone, we seek to create a world where you have complete control over how your data is used. Your privacy matters. Own your data.

Another blockchain smartphone, produced by Sirin Labs is also disrupting the mobile devices market.

This smartphone, called Finney is known as a gateway to blockchain technology.

It boasts:

Hardware protection for users’ crypto assets with embedded cold-storage wallets.

Built-in token conversion service that permits continuous exchanges between tokens and coins.

Decentralized apps that allow users to unlock “blockchain’s privacy and decentralization for everyday products and services.”

Now here’s how you can invest in this disruption now before everyone owns a blockchain smartphone:

2 Blockchain-Backed Buys for This Revolution

In the future, everything you do — every bank transaction you make, every shipment you track and every record you keep — will be recorded on a blockchain network.

This technology will replace the decades-old ways of the past and make everything simple, more efficient and secure.

It’s no surprise that some of the world’s biggest companies are scrambling to get ahead in the race to adopt blockchain technology.

So, here are two ways you can get in now to lock in blockchain fortunes:

No. 1: Grab the key to unlocking blockchain. Our Bold Profits team has identified one company at the forefront of the blockchain old-world disruption.

Early investors could reap huge profits as this industry surges up to 1,223% in five years. We’ve laid out all the details here on the ONE company expected to make the biggest gains.

No. 2: You can also invest in the blockchain-powered smartphone revolution by buying shares in the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSE: BLOK).

BLOK is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — a basket of companies actively involved in the development and utilization of blockchain’s transformational data-sharing technologies.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing