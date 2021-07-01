Blockchain Medical Records = Don’t Miss Investment

The receptionist plopped down a stack of papers as long as my arm!

Those are all mine?

She nodded, and I picked up the haul and made my way to my new doctor’s office.

While waiting, I decided to have a peek. It was my entire medical history sitting on my lap.

But, wait. Mammogram results? What was my doctor up to?! Then I noticed the name. Tucked into my file were another patient’s records, with a ton of personal information.

I returned her records, of course, but thought: There’s got to be a better way to keep our most private data safe, secure and more manageable than a box of paper files.

And there is. It’s called blockchain technology.

The digital record-keeping system that powers bitcoin can also be used to store and secure health records. Because blockchain data can’t be hacked, it’s a safer way to keep sensitive records private.

Plus, it makes digital records more easily managed and accessed than paper files by you and your doctor.

This tells me two things:

Blockchain is the next big thing in health tech that is making the care we receive better, more effective and precise, while also keeping our medical records safer.

The technology’s applications beyond cryptocurrency are phenomenal, which means investing in blockchain could make you a fortune.

Today, I’m going to tell you the best way to get in on this America 2.0 mega trend.

But first, let me explain why blockchain is poised for a huge breakout, driven by the rise in bitcoin and all the attention it’s bringing to this game-changing technology.

Blockchain’s America 2.0 Rx Upgrade Taking Off

You’ve heard Paul call blockchain a leading mega trend that will transform everything from banking to communications to media. It’s especially a huge player in the crypto world — keeping digital currencies like bitcoin safe on a decentralized platform.

But it’s also a huge boon for health care, keeping patient records actually private. No more accidental mammogram results popping up in my medical history.

It also gives doctors access to a global library of genetic and medical data.

By contrast, traditional paper and digital files are tough to manage and vulnerable to hackers. Last year, nearly 25 million patient records were exposed in data breaches, capping more than 176 million patient records stolen since 2009.

A new report by the marketing research firm Deloitte Consulting LLC says blockchain technology provides “a new model for health information exchanges by making electronic medical records more efficient, disintermediated and secure.”

And it’s already happening. For instance:

Blockchain health records systems are now being tested in Colorado, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and other states across the country.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials are using blockchain to monitor outbreaks in real time, incorporating timestamps, peer-to-peer health reporting and data processing capabilities. They are also creating a blockchain-based surveillance system to gather information about patients and prescriptions.

The nation of Estonia, with a population equal to Maine’s, has become the poster child for blockchain’s health care applications. Today, all of the country’s medical billing is handled on a blockchain, 95% of health information is ledger-based, and 99% of all prescription information is digital.

It’s important to keep in mind, these are just tip of the iceberg starting points for where blockchain will take health care as the technology takes off over the next three to five years.

The global market for blockchain was valued at $708 million in 2017, but it is growing rapidly. By 2024, it is projected to reach $60.7 billion — a 91% increase.

So, how can you take advantage of this critical America 2.0 mega trend?

Paul has put together a comprehensive presentation that details how blockchain will change and improve health care and many other aspects of modern life.

It’s the best place to start if you’re interested in learning more about this phenomenal America 2.0 investment opportunity.

Click here to check it out.

Crypto Takeover – We Want to Hear from YOU First

Before I go, I want to let you know about our special crypto event.

This is so big, we’re even doing a full Bold Profits Daily takeover next week — starting with Paul and Amber answering YOUR questions on Monday Market Talk!

How does blockchain technology make cryptocurrencies possible?

What’s the difference between bitcoin and Ethereum?

Could cryptos replace the U.S. dollar?

Let us know your biggest crypto questions:

To your health and wealth,

Nick Tate

Senior Editorial Manager, Banyan Hill Publishing