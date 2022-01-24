 be_ixf;ym_202201 d_24; ct_50

Select Page

Blockchain 2022: Supply Crunch & Deflationary Tech

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | Jan 24, 2022 | , ,

36 second read

Blockchain 2022: Supply Crunch & Deflationary Tech

Planes, trains and automobiles…

These rapidly caused our economy to grow.

And the same is happening today with technology.

Right now, it seems like everyone is worried about inflation. But here’s the thing: technology is deflationary.

It helps move goods and services fast and efficiently to meet demand.

One America 2.0 tech can even solve the world’s supply crunch problem: blockchain. (What is blockchain? Click here.)

It’s already started…

Watch today’s Market Talk for the full story about this tech and how you can prepare for a deflationary environment:

To learn more about the other industries blockchain is completely reshaping — and get my stock recommendation — click here.

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

Recommended For You

strong hands volatility for investing

4 Bouts of Volatility to Score a 736% Gain

3 Catalysts to Fuel a Growth Stock Rally

3 Catalysts to Fuel a Growth Stock Rally

Share This