Blacklist Apple Stock = Tesla Payday

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Sep 11, 2020 | , ,

43 second read

We’ll admit it. We’ve been wrong before on this stock.

It’s a big one … you know it … Apple Inc.!

BUT we are not wrong now. Apple and its bogus business is a Blacklist company.

There is one thing Apple is doing right these days. It’s funding America 2.0. It’s one of many America 1.0 industries passing the baton to America 2.0:

  • AAPL business is going to transfer to Tesla.
  • $90 trillion dollars from the banking industry is going to cryptocurrencies.
  • The old vice economy is going to cannabis and it’ll rocket for years to come.

There’s $4 trillion in cash sitting on the sidelines right now. It’s finally free from Apple.

And ready to go straight into America 2.0 stocks.

We’ll tell you everything here:

Regards,

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

