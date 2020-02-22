Blacklist: 3 Most Dangerous Stocks to Own in America 2.0
You’ve heard our team talk about all the great industries shaping the Fourth Industrial Revolution — America 2.0.
But in order to create something new, something old has to give.
Companies such as Tesla and Facebook have the new-world innovation to succeed in America 2.0. Old-world dinosaur companies will get left in the dust.
That’s why Paul Mampilly created a “blacklist” to guide you through this incredible new era.
The blacklist has 100 stocks you should avoid if you want to lock in the biggest gains in 2020. Here’s a sneak peek at three of them:
- Apple Inc. (Nasdaq: AAPL)
- Home Depot Inc. (NYSE: HD)
- General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE)
By avoiding these old-world companies, you’ll make room for an unbeatable America 2.0 portfolio.
The best first step you can take today is to clear out the old to make room for the new. If you want to see Paul’s full blacklist, click here or on the report to access all 100.
The Best Ways to Invest in America 2.0
Here’s what you may have missed this week in your Bold Profits Daily:
- There’s a Bulletproof U.S. Housing Market Opportunity. America 2.0 is already unfolding right before our eyes with a strong housing market, innovative 3D printing, the millennial generation and so much more.
- Keep Your Eyes on the Prize: 1 Way to Become an Ace Investor. To be an ace investor, you have to block out the cacophony of negativity and keep looking forward.
- This 5G Rollout Unleashes a Stealth Industry Surge: Your Way In. The $5 billion global wireless charging market is expected to grow to more than $33.5 billion by 2024.
- You should Invest in the New Cancer App Technology for 29% Every Year. A new phone app that can identify a rare eye cancer is just the latest example of how artificial intelligence is fueling the precision medicine boom.
- Are you hearing whispers about a Bitcoin Bubble? We’ve seen this before. Remember in 2017, when we called it? Here’s what you really need to know about bitcoin in 2020.
Regards,
Your Bold Profits Team
P.S. New Hampshire, South Dakota, Iowa? We’re waiting to hear from you! Don’t forget to represent your state and submit your selfie with Paul’s book to build our Strong Hands Nation. You can help stretch our Strong Hands around the world by clicking this link here.