“Black Magic” Batteries: Your Chance to BUY

From laptops to smartphones, gaming devices to smartwatches, there’s one thing these modern technologies can’t live without…

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) rechargeable batteries.

These batteries are the lifeblood of today’s consumer electronics.

Personally, I know I can’t go far with my smartphone without having a battery charger or portable power bank on hand.

Bloomberg data shows global demand for the Li-ion battery technology is forecast to skyrocket to 9,300 gigawatt-hours (GWh) by 2030 from just 526 GWh today:

Now imagine the possibilities if the power of Li-ion batteries for our electronic devices joined forces with graphene, a substance known as a “wonder material.”

Could the combined fast power they produce be nearly unstoppable and take our electronic device charging times to the next level?

We may soon find out.

A private company called Elecjet is offering us a glimpse of the future of batteries.

It’s called graphene.

With graphene-enhanced batteries, you can see the ultra-fast charging speeds we could expect in the future — the “world’s fastest charging power bank.”

Power banks mean charging on the go even when far from plug-in wall outlets.

Remember, there is never just one way to invest in the mega trends changing our world.

There’s a bigger picture unfolding here. And I have all the details about an incredible battery stock recommendation just for this transformation…

Batteries Will Dominate the Future: Don’t Miss the Chance to Invest Now

Here’s a question for you.

How long does it take for you to charge your smartphone?

Modern phones (smartphones that are less than five years old) can fully charge between one hour and 40 minutes and four hours.

According to TechWithTech, smartphone “charging times will vary depending on the model of your phone, whether or not it has an extended battery, if it’s actually at 0% or not and what type of charger you use.”

Elecjet is aiming to slash the fastest full charge times by more than half.

It is doing this by combining the power of Li-ion batteries with the versatility of graphene materials.

As Engadget frames it:

Elecjet takes the lithium cells that are inside every device nowadays, and plays with the chemistry. Its “composite graphene cells,” mix a graphene solution in with the lithium in the cathode, and then add some layers of graphene coating the anode.

What you get from this sprinkling of graphene is much improved performance at the expense of size. Thanks to offering lower resistance and higher thermal conductivity, Elecjet’s graphene-lithium composite cells can theoretically be charged five times faster, and run through five times more charge cycles, but are about 25 percent less energy dense than regular lithium. So, composite graphene batteries are faster and run cooler, but will either have a lower capacity or a larger size when compared to the batteries we’re used to.

As a result, Elecjet’s graphene-enhanced power banks speed up charging times.

Its studies and product development have shown that graphene can help charge devices from zero to full in under 30 minutes.

This is about five to six times faster than a conventional power bank of the same capacity.

Big Picture: A Glimpse of Graphene-Enhanced Future

Graphene is the thinnest material known to humankind, at just one atom thick, but it’s super strong.

In fact, it’s about 200 times stronger than steel, according to Graphene-Info.

Graphene is derived from graphite, a very common mineral in nature.

Initially produced in 2004 by scientists at the United Kingdom’s University of Manchester, graphene was made by using sections of adhesive tape to pull flakes from the graphite mineral (pictured above).

That tape was then folded and pulled apart to eventually arrange the graphite flakes into tiny layers.

These small layers of graphite flakes, after repetitive application, became what we now know as graphene.

Graphene is touching all major industries, including:

Solar.

Batteries.

Clothing.

Smartphones.

5G.

Precision medicine.

Aerospace.

Wearables.

Robotics.

Allied Market Research estimates the global graphene market will reach $876.8 million by 2027 — growing at a compound annual growth rate of 40.2%.

Graphene-enhanced Li-ion batteries offer a glimpse of how graphene can accelerate the charging time for potentially all of our electronic devices.

The graphene market is still in its infancy, but companies and countries around the globe have clamored to patent promising aspects of its technologies.

