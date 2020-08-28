 be_ixf;ym_202008 d_28; ct_50

Bitcoin’s 5X Climb by the End of 2020

Ian Dyer

Aug 28, 2020

Bitcoin’s 5X Climb by the End of 2020

Gold, precious metals and dollars … simply don’t have a place in America 2.0.

They will all be replaced by “digital gold.”

Bitcoin.

The demand is crazy high. And now is the time for bitcoin to make its move to our $50,000 prediction.

And we’re not alone here. We’ve even been out-bulled on our prediction! That’s right — we’ll tell who actually has an even higher prediction.

This is great news for you.

We’re going to tell you how to grab bitcoin’s 5X climb this year. Paul recommends an America 2.0 stock-play for bitcoin that he added to the Profits Unlimited portfolio.

Also, learn all about the moves in Tesla, cannabis and the America 2.0-ing of the Dow.

Take a look:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

