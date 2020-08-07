Bitcoin Rally + Pot Stock Bottom

Story Highlights:

Bitcoin is on the verge of an enormous rally.

One of the best things about a completely decentralized network is we can see the demand for bitcoin growing in real time.

And there are two signs that point to the big rally.

The first major sign of demand we’re seeing is the number of addresses holding any amount of bitcoin. It continues to make new all-time highs:

As you can see in this chart, this also spiked during the massive 2017 rally. There was a major case of fear of missing out (FOMO).

At its peak, the number of addresses holding bitcoin was at nearly 28.2 million.

Now, the number of addresses has increased to 30.7 million!

Another amazing sign that will drive demand for bitcoin is that nearly every single bitcoin is being held right now for a profit:

You see, demand for bitcoin increases along with price, so this is important.

Bitcoin Buy for the Post-Halving

When people see any type of investment going up, they’re more likely to buy it. They’re also more likely to buy more of something when they’ve already made a profit.

That’s exactly what’s happening with bitcoin now. The amount of profitably-held coins hit 95% on August 1.

This happened in 2013 and 2016.

What came next in both cases was an incredible rally.

The first time, bitcoin rallied 6,546% in just over 10 months, and the second time it rallied 2,446% over the next year.

With demand rushing into bitcoin from big and small buyers alike, another four-digit rally is coming.

We also have to remember that we are in post-halving territory.

The number of bitcoins mined every day was halved in May, so the supply is way lower than it was before.

As demand gets stronger and stronger, it becomes a perfect scenario for bitcoin to make new all-time highs.

Pot Stocks: Get Ready for a Double

On the pot stock front, I think we’ve hit a bottom.

Now, I think pot stocks are ready to rocket up to new highs.

It’s been a wild ride. And we’re still seeing some inconsistency between U.S.-based companies and Canadian and international companies.

Some of the U.S.-based companies are seeing all-time highs, while international stocks are still struggling to find that momentum.

Keep in mind that the most important thing in the stock market — like bitcoin — is supply vs. demand.

And we’re still bullish on pot stocks.

Demand is strong.

Some leaders in the Canadian market are up over 100% from their lows.

At this point, I believe that very few people are looking to sell these stocks.

For Bold Profits Daily readers, I recommend investing in pot stocks through ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSE: MJ).

This ETF will give you exposure to a basket of companies leading the marijuana revolution.

MJ saw a dip yesterday, due to a sell-off of one of its largest holdings.

I know quick sell-offs may look discouraging, keep in mind that many of these stocks only see $30 to $40 million in daily trading volume on average.

That means if a big fund is looking to sell a couple million dollars’ worth of stock, it’ll have a huge effect on the price.

However, the reverse of this is also true. If a big buyer comes in, it’ll be a force that instantly lifts the price.

Remember — no stock will rise and fall in a straight line.

To protect yourself, be sure to follow the Rules of the Investing Game. You can use down days to build your position in MJ in your equal-weighted portfolio.

MJ is still 47% above its 52-week low.

And I still believe you can see a double in MJ by the end of the year.

