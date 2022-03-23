Bitcoin Options — Next? $350K, Then…

Bitcoin — digital gold for America 2.0 — just conquered a new milestone.

Check this out:

Goldman Sachs, one of the world’s largest investment banks, executed its first over-the-counter (OTC) cryptocurrency trade with its trading partner Galaxy Digital Holding Ltd.

The bank traded a non-deliverable bitcoin option which is also known as a cash-settled option.

A cash-settled option “means that when the option is settled, instead of receiving bitcoin, the option-holder is given its cash value.”

This Goldman Sachs trade signifies the first of its kind transaction by a major U.S. bank.

Why Is This Important?

This transaction shows the world that Wall Street is taking bitcoin very seriously.

It’s not just a flash in the pan, but it’s becoming one of the most sought-after asset classes in financial markets.

As Investopedia puts it:

By executing an OTC trade and using Galaxy as the liquidity provider for its crypto options trade, Goldman is making direct customizable trading in crypto possible for investors for the first time.

This is big.

And the way we see it, it’s just the beginning for the universal appeal for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Research and Markets forecasts the $1.8 trillion global cryptocurrency market, as valued in 2021, is on track to reach a staggering $32.4 trillion by 2027 — skyrocketing 58.4%:

Bitcoin $1 Million by 2030

Even with crypto’s wild year so far, Ian Dyer, Bold Profits’ expert crypto resident is standing by his targets.

As you know, he believes bitcoin will reach $350K this year.

But, this market is primed for a great “crypto comeback.”

Which is why Ian popped by Market Talk this week to share his NEW bitcoin prediction.

He is now on record saying that bitcoin alone will reach $1 million per coin by 2030 from about $42,000 today — a 23-fold increase!

If you just buy bitcoin, that’s great. HODL (hold on for dear life) and ride the wave.

But in the world of crypto … there’s so much more opportunity besides just buying bitcoin. Be sure to watch till the end for one idea:

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing

Hidden Crypto Opportunity 👉: The great crypto comeback is ON.

But what you may not have heard is what’s going on behind the scenes that’s causing more than 80% of central banks to adopt the technology behind it.

Marc Andreessen, creator of the world’s first web browser, even calls it “the most important technology since the internet itself.”

We’ve pinpointed one company that is perfectly positioned to capture the coming growth.

Keep reading the full story here…