Bitcoin’s Halving: Prepare for $50k Jump by Year’s End

Paul Mampilly

Posted by | May 12, 2020 | , ,

59 second read

It’s the first of its kind.

I call it “digital gold.” Bitcoin.

It’s better than gold, silver and every other world currency.

Bitcoin is more finite, portable and more divisible than gold. And yesterday, it went through its third-ever halving — making it even more valuable.

Historically, bitcoin soars to new highs after the halving.

Now is the time to buy your digital gold … before it rockets up as the currency of America 2.0.

Remember: I predict bitcoin will hit $50,000 by the end of the year. And we’re already on our way!

Today, I’ll tell you what to expect for bitcoin’s value now that the supply has been cut in half. Watch it here now:

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited

P.S. Now that you know about my big bitcoin prediction, you should know about the technology behind it … Blockchain. It could disrupt EVERY industry on the planet. And today, there’s a brief window of opportunity for you to invest in the one company at the forefront of blockchain technology before it explodes into a $3.1 trillion mega industry. Click here to find out how.

MEET OUR EXPERTS

WHAT READERS ARE SAYING..

I am up $20,070 in closed positions from Feb. 18 through March 7.

- Bob Rowe

I started your system in December … I am ahead $29,000 … I put total faith in you and your system and it has worked for me very nicely. Thanks again I sure like your humble approach about this whole thing

- Dale Leiffer

I have made a little over $4,000 while being cautious.

- Chuck Goss

