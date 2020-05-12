Bitcoin’s Halving: Prepare for $50k Jump by Year’s End

It’s the first of its kind.

I call it “digital gold.” Bitcoin.

It’s better than gold, silver and every other world currency.

Bitcoin is more finite, portable and more divisible than gold. And yesterday, it went through its third-ever halving — making it even more valuable.

Historically, bitcoin soars to new highs after the halving.

Now is the time to buy your digital gold … before it rockets up as the currency of America 2.0.

Remember: I predict bitcoin will hit $50,000 by the end of the year. And we’re already on our way!

Today, I’ll tell you what to expect for bitcoin’s value now that the supply has been cut in half. Watch it here now:

