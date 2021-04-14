Bitcoin ATMs: Invest for Next Great Crypto Wave

We’ve all had to do it at some point. Run to the ATM to withdraw cash.

Now, ATMs are getting an America 2.0 upgrade.

Bitcoin ATMs are here.

Today, bitcoin ATMs are one of many blockchain devices set to have a major impact on our daily lives.

Like our America 2.0 trends, it’ll make our lives easier and more efficient. No more stacks of credit or debit cards with different PINs to memorize.

All you need is your smartphone and a single unique ID or your fingerprint.

In less than 10 years it’s going to shoot up to unbelievable highs, which makes this one of the best investments you can get today.

According to Prescient & Strategic Intelligence, bitcoin ATMs will experience the fastest-growing demand through 2030.

If you haven’t seen one in person, don’t fret. You will soon.

They are popping up everywhere.

According to the crypto ATM tracking website CoinATMRadar.com, there are now 18,203 cryptocurrency ATMs in 72 countries. This is a 143% increase in just the past year!

(Source: https://coinatmradar.com/charts/growth/)

You know what that kind of growth means? Opportunity. And I have just the buy for you today.

The Fuel to Set Blockchain-Backed Bitcoin ATMs on Fire!

Cryptocurrencies are the future.

If you tune into our Friday IanCast with Paul and Ian, you know they are extremely bullish. Ian is even leading our new crypto trading service.

If you haven’t had a chance yet, you can sign up for their exclusive Crypto Flash Trader video updates coming next week (free content before the official launch), by clicking here.

And there’s one company they’ve been talking about as a way to trade cryptos: Coinbase.

Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange with more than 56 million verified users. It’s one of the premier digital gateways for people to buy, store and trade various cryptocurrencies in one mobile app.

And, it just so happens, it made its trading debut today through a direct listing.

A direct listing means that investors who’ve been funding the company since its inception can now sell an unlimited number of shares when it begins trading on the open market.

I’m telling you this NOT to recommend buying Coinbase, but because its direct listing will give bitcoin a major boost.

As you probably know, bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency, based on blockchain technology.

It’s currently trading above $60,000 at the time of this writing. But Ian predicts bitcoin will reach $115,000 by August of this year and $350K overall in this bull cycle.

All told, we’re bullish, optimistic and positive (#BOP) on bitcoin!

To dovetail the growing demand of cryptocurrencies, bitcoin ATMs will give it a huge boost.

The country with the most crypto ATMs is the U.S. — with 15,562 across the country now:

(Source: https://coinatmradar.com/country/226/bitcoin-atm-united-states/)

The top five U.S. cities with the most crypto ATMs are:

Los Angeles, California­ — 1,103. Chicago, Illinois — 657. Houston, Texas — 600. Atlanta, Georgia — 572. Dallas, Texas — 513.

These ATMs are conveniently located at local shopping malls, grocery stores, neighborhood convenience stores and fueling stations.

And the forecast for rising demand of bitcoin ATMs is amazing.

According to one of the big multi-cryptocurrency ATM networks, bitcoin ATMs are one of the fastest-growing industries in the world.

The bitcoin ATM manufacturer also notes:

…ATMs are crucial for the acceptance and adoption of bitcoin due to their vital connection between underbanked communities and the crypto world… Bitcoin ATMs convert fiat currency into digital cash, ensuring a seamless transaction experience.

The expansion of bitcoin ATMs increases acceptance and use of bitcoin for financial transactions and makes everyday transactions easier for everyone.

In all, the bitcoin ATM is a blockchain device that will have a notable impact in the world.

With Coinbase and bitcoin ATMs hitting the mainstream, bitcoin and our blockchain mega trend are going to rocket higher!

But we still want you to get in now before everyone else catches on. That way you’ll look back, see those gains and know that you saw the potential early on.

So, here’s your way in today…

The Newest Bitcoin Play for Bold Profits Mega Growth

Paul and the team see this exponential growth potential throughout the entire blockchain technology sector.

The fact is, blockchain technology is on the cusp of disrupting EVERY industry on the planet.

From real estate to banking to health care — and from shipping to insurance to automobiles … over $400 trillion in various industries will be forever transformed by blockchain.

You can see Paul’s full blockchain prediction here.

Blockchain companies have the potential to revolutionize the way global trade is conducted, data is secured, supply chains are managed, financial instruments are cleared and contracts are recorded.

Just know we are very #BOP on blockchain as part of the America 2.0 revolution.

Blockchain devices such as bitcoin ATMs and Coinbase are changing how we communicate and transact funds.

To get in on the blockchain device revolution today, I recommend the Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (Nasdaq: BLCN).

BLCN uses a proprietary scoring model to identify companies in the global blockchain technology ecosystem that benefit from the emerging development of blockchain technology.

So, stay strong as we ride this bitcoin/blockchain technology wave together.

Until next time,

Amber Lancaster

Director of Investment Research, Banyan Hill Publishing