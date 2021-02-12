 be_ixf;ym_202102 d_12; ct_50

Bitcoin $50K TONIGHT

Ian Dyer

Posted by | Feb 12, 2021 | , ,

43 second read

Bitcoin $50K TONIGHT

We think it could happen tonight. Bitcoin $50K!

There’s been SO much pushing bitcoin to new highs this week.

Tesla’s Elon Musk made history with the largest bitcoin investment to date.

Now, one of Paul’s big 2021 predictions is close to coming true. (He’s trying to catch up to me on our predictions bingo!)

See, Paul predicted that bitcoin would become a country’s sovereign currency. And Kenya is considering it.

Today, I’m upping my bitcoin prediction for this bull run!

We’re not just #BOP on bitcoin. We’ve got the scoop on the new DeFi (decentralized finance) revolution — including Ethereum, blockchain and the crypto-economy.

And we’ve got #BOP updates on #3D printing, #TSLA, #MJ and three ETFs we track for America 2.0. Check it out:

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

