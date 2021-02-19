Bitcoin is like a gateway into crypto.

And right now, there’s a new crypto-economy forming — everything from bitcoin to blockchain to DeFi platforms.

I’m calling for bitcoin to hit $350K in this bull market. That’s right. I’m upping my prediction.

And you asked us why.

So, I’ll tell you what’s fueling bitcoin that makes me #BOP on this price target and the overall crypto economy (including one rising star that has even more going on right now than bitcoin).

Plus, we’re answering more of your questions today: Is a market crash inevitable…? Can I lock in more gains on TSLA? Is the pot stock bull market over?

All your answers are in today’s IanCast. Watch it here:

We did a deep dive into the up-and-coming crypto economy in today’s IanCast.

As we’ve mentioned, we’ve been testing a new crypto trading strategy. In testing, we’ve closed crypto trades such as 101% in seven days, 74% in nine days and 71% in 12 days.

It’s still early, but we’re bullish on the phenomenal opportunity this could offer you.

So now we want to know:

Javascript is disabled Javascript is disabled on your browser. Please enable it in order to use this form. Loading Your form has been submitted Thank you for taking the survey, we have received your answers. You can view it anytime from this link below:

%TRACK_LINK%

We have also attached a copy of your submission. Server Side Error We faced problems while connecting to the server or receiving data from the server. Please wait for a few seconds and try again. If the problem persists, then check your internet connectivity. If all other sites open fine, then please contact the administrator of this website with the following information. TextStatus: undefined

HTTP Error: undefined Processing your request Error Some error has occured.

Regards,

Ian Dyer

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader