Bitcoin 12-Month Forecast: Are You In?

Ian Dyer

Jul 2, 2021

Bitcoin is set up to win.

I’m talking rocketing up into the stratosphere!

My price target is $350K by next June.

We use bitcoin because it’s the crypto leader in market share … but Ethereum and some altcoins are right behind it.

This is super bullish for crypto.

Paul and I are still 100% confident that we are in a massive crypto bull market that could mint life-changing fortunes for people over the next 12 to 24 months.

With prices where they are now, this is a great time to start loading up. You can see the details about how I recommend trading by clicking here.

Bottom line: Massive adoption is coming. And this is how we see it unfolding right here in America 2.0:

Regards,

Editor, Rapid Profit Trader

