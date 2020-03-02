Biggest Market Mistake on Coronavirus Dip

This weekend, many of you reached out via Twitter wanting to know my take on the coronavirus effect on the markets.

My response:

There’s no need to panic.

But there is one big mistake to avoid right now.

Back in Q4 2018, I asked my readers to keep Strong Hands. Strong Hands means holding through the dips and not being pummeled by fear.

I know it’s hard, but stocks will never, ever, go up in a straight line. It takes strength, fortitude and tenacity to hold on for big gains.

Now is a time for Strong Hands.

But if you sold … if you got out of the market to avoid volatility and you’re waiting for the perfect moment to get back in, I am telling you that moment is NOW.

You see, the biggest mistake investors make in buying stocks is waiting until the dust settles to get back in. They think the markets will wait. That is never the case. Markets anticipate.

All my research shows coronavirus has peaked and markets will be anticipating good news. Right now marks the perfect moment for a rebound.

Check out this week’s Market Talk to see why the market will turn sooner than later and how to prepare now:

Don’t let the big coronavirus sell-off scare you out of the market.

This situation is creating a perfect environment for buyers. I’ll show you how to spot the signs of a rebound here.

(Editor’s Note: With the coronavirus panic in the markets, we’ve opened a window for you to check out Paul’s Rebound Profit strategy. It can show you how to take advantage of this moment. Take a look to see his proven method for making incredible profits off of “failing” stocks.)

Regards,

Paul Mampilly

Editor, Profits Unlimited